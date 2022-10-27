ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

California Athlete Born Without Legs Breaks Two World Records

By Logan DeLoye
KBOS B95
KBOS B95
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JAAVJ_0ip9gOcI00

Photo: Getty Images

Inspiring Los Angeles athlete Zion Clark is no stranger to working hard, smashing goals, and breaking records despite the challenges that he has faced his whole life. He was born with a rare spine condition referred to as "Caudal Regression Syndrome," causing him to grow up without legs. According to Guinness World Records , Clark recently broke the world record for the "highest box jump with the hands" and the "most diamond push ups in three minutes" at the Dogpound Gym in Los Angeles on October 13th. If he did not break a record on his first attempt , he would merely regroup and try again until he did.

Clark reached a height of 33 inches to beat the box jump record, and did 248 diamond push ups in three minutes. He explained that achieving these goals was no easy task as it is just as much of a mental battle as it is physical .

"Doing these push ups, you cap 100, 150, 200, that is when real pain sets in [and] one of two things is going to happen, you are going to fold and stop, or you are going to say screw it and keep pushing until you achieve that goal," Clark shared with Guinness World Records . Clark attributes his positive mindset and physical capabilities to the hardships that he has successfully overcome throughout his life.

"The sun is going to come up tomorrow and it’s going to come up the day after that."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talon Marks

Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California

The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Food Beast

15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles

One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Brain cancer has silver lining for Valencia resident

After five brain surgeries due to a form of cancer that has a 100% recurrence rate, Valencia resident Greg Walsh said there’s an upside. Walsh, 46 years old, was perhaps once considered a workaholic, spending long days that turned into nights at a finance job in downtown Los Angeles. Now, however, he said he rarely — if ever — misses either of his kids’ games.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man takes wheelchair onto 405 Freeway (video)

A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him. At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
toddrickallen.com

The Kebab Shop Landing In El Segundo

The Kebab Shop is taking over the one of the spaces at 460 N PCH in El Segundo. Expect the fast/casual Mediterranean eatery to offer a menu of “seasoned kebabs hand-carved from a vertical rotisserie or grilled over an open flame”, falafel, salads, and sides. The rapidly expanding chain has locations across California, Texas, and Florida, and is also opening new local restaurants in Atwater Village, Northridge, and Seal Beach.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
The 562

LIVE UPDATES: CIF Football Brackets Release

We’ll have the release of the CIF-SS football brackets live at 10 a.m. as soon as they’re posted, including at-larges. Reply on Twitter 1586876800604381184 Retweet on Twitter 1586876800604381184 0 Like on Twitter 1586876800604381184 0 Twitter 1586876800604381184. STORY: Long Beach Poly draws Los Alamitos for the Division 1 quarterfinals...
LONG BEACH, CA
SFGate

Why the leaked LA City Council tapes unearthed a painful childhood memory

I took the bus almost every day as a freshman in high school. That bus was usually packed with 40 Mexican kids and myself. These rides were some of the worst days of my life. Every day someone would yell out “pinche negro” or hit me in the back of the head with textbooks. Eventually I learned to sit in the very back so I could see attacks coming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Car crashes into home after flying off 5 Freeway in East L.A.

Five people were transported to the hospital early Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home in East Los Angeles. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the 5 Freeway off-ramp at South Ditman Avenue. Video from the scene showed the vehicle suspended in the air and embedded into the side of the home. […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Saugus singer to share intimate evening of music at The Main

She released her fourth full-length album on Friday, has performed on Broadway and at the Radio City Music Hall in New York, and also at the Grand Ole Opry American country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee, but the 30-year-old Saugus resident has never performed in the Santa Clarita Valley — until now.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KBOS B95

KBOS B95

Fresno, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits

 https://b95forlife.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy