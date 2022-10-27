Miranda Lambert Reflects On Her Best Halloween Costumes

Photo: Getty Images

It’s Miranda Lambert ’s “fav time of year,” and the award-winning country superstar is paying tribute to “spooky season” with a look back at some of her best Halloween costumes over the years.

Lambert took to TikTok on Thursday (October 27), remembering dressing as Wizard of Oz characters with a group of friends, a Top Gun look with husband Brendan McLoughlin and others. The 12-second clip is set to “Ghost,” her song that she released last year with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall on The Marfa Tapes album. Lambert also paid tribute to the song — in honor of “spooky season y’all” — in a previous TikTok on Thursday (October 26), singing on the track, in part:

“I've got 10, 000 angels here to pull me through/ I’ve cried the last tear that I'll cry for you/ You're just a shell of a man that I used to hold/ Now you're just a ghost/ Honey, now you're just a ghost/ And I ain't afraid of ghosts.”

Lambert’s fans wrote in the comments: “Love them all! Cant wait to see what you and Brendan do this year!,” “Love this song, SO MUCH!!,” “Awesome costumes. Beautiful couple 💞,” and more. See some of Lambert’s favorite Halloween costumes over the years here:

Listen to “Ghost” again here :