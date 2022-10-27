ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Ashley Judd Suffered Injury Amid Grief From Losing Mother Naomi Judd

By Kelly Fisher
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267U1U_0ip9gAG800
Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Judd has been open before about the grief she’s experienced after unexpectedly losing her mother, beloved country superstar Naomi Judd , earlier this year. Naomi, who sang in the iconic mother-daughter duo The Judds with her other daughter Wynonna Judd , died on April 30. She was 76.

Ashley made an appearance on Zoom with Dr. Jonathan Flint as part of a series hosted by the Friends of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA. That’s where she described the “freak accident,” a fractured leg, which she said healed quickly and explained that klutziness often goes hand-in-hand with grief. She said during the conversation, per The Hollywood Reporter : “It was what it was. Clumsiness is associated with grief, and there were other people in our family, after mom died, who fell down stairs and had accidents, and that’s just what mine happened to look like. It really allowed me to grieve. It really allowed me to stop what I was working on at that moment and to grieve.”

“With gratitude to the remarkable Ashley Judd for her vulnerability & wisdom on trauma & resilience,” reads a tweet from the emel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA. “We are also very grateful for Dr. Jonathan Flint’s participation in the discussion, a highly regarded scientist and expert in genetic neuroscience.”

Ashley retweeted in response : “Such a pleasure to be in community with the great behavior geneticist Dr Flint for a meaningful conversation. Thank you for having me.”

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s Relationship Timeline

Funny Valentines, indeed! When Judd Apatow signed on to produce the 1996 film The Cable Guy, he had no idea he’d be meeting the love of his life, Leslie Mann, during pre-production. Or maybe, deep down, he did know something big was about to happen. "'There goes the future Mrs. Apatow,'" the University of Southern […]
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Trisha Yearwood Reveals Her Chilling Ghost Story

Trisha Yearwood delivered her best ghost story on a new podcast episode, which describes Yearwood's story as one "that will give you the chills for weeks. AND she has even actual photo evidence to prove it!”
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Carly Pearce Hears Fan's Relatable Divorce Story & Gives Her A Sweet Gift

Carly Pearce shared the sweetest response to a fan hoping to attend the award-winning artist’s sold-out headlining show at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Pearce is playing back-to-back sold-out performances at the legendary Nashville venue, kicking off the first on Wednesday night (October 26) and the other...
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Watch Luke Combs Help Parents-To-Be With Their Gender Reveal

Luke Combs took a moment during a concert to help two front-row fans reveal the gender of their first child. Concertgoers recalled: “This was such a great moment!!! Everyone around me was crying - so happy for this family!"
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy