Bills share renderings of new stadium

By Evan Anstey
 3 days ago

(In the video above, Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia speaks about the new renderings on Wake Up! Thursday morning.)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have shared a look at what the future home of the team could look like.

At 8 a.m., the team tweeted “Here’s the first look at renderings of the New Bills Stadium.” It included two photos, showing the idea for the inside and outside of the planned project.

“The Bills, in conjunction with Legends and stadium architectural firm Populous, have left no stone unturned in covering every innovative element of new stadium design,” the Bills wrote on their website. “The exterior stadium image highlights the team’s desire for a visual identity that reflects some of the historical architecture of Buffalo, while also delivering a modern appearance.”

The Bills have made clear that the renderings are subject to change. It’s anticipated that construction could be wrapped up four years from now.

Current season tickets will have the first priority for seats at the new stadium, the Bills said.

“We’ll communicate frequently about updates in this process and make sure that you know what is coming next – we can’t wait to go on this journey together!” the Bills wrote.

Josh Allen cutout draws attention at “Hurdle Ave.” intersection

About two weeks ago, the deadline for New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills to formalize the binding agreements for the new stadium was extended again. The agreed-upon Memorandum of Understanding says that first, it was September 1, then October 16, but the new date is not known. It’s now “30 days after final determination on the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQRA) by Erie County .”

On Thursday evening, a public hearing on the new Bills stadium is scheduled to take place at the Orchard Park Community Activity Center. It will begin at 6 p.m.

Bills Stadium Deal

