TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd

Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
americanmilitarynews.com

Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter

Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
Markets Insider

Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says

Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Fox Business

Biden admin considers reviews of Elon Musk's Twitter deal, Starlink — report

The Biden administration is reportedly mulling launching national security reviews scrutinizing some of Elon Musk's business ventures, including his Starlink internet service and pending $54.20 per share buyout of Twitter. The news dragged down shares of the social media company. Sources told Bloomberg that U.S. officials are concerned about the...
Fortune

Dogecoin soars as Elon Musk-Twitter acquisition saga winds down

The price of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is soaring as billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks to finalize his Twitter acquisition. Self-proclaimed Dogefather Elon Musk finalizing his purchase of Twitter has led to a rally for the memecoin, which has skyrocketed more than 14% to a 30-day high of about 8 cents over the past 24 hours.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Received $500M From Binance

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said that the business fulfilled its pledge to provide funding in the amount of $500 million to support Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. CZ saw the investment as a step toward bridging the gap between social media and web3 and fostering a more widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
cryptopotato.com

Binance Wants to Use Crypto and Blockchain to Help Twitter Fight Bots

Binance has doubled down on its engagement with Twitter following the Musk acquisition. After allocating $500 million to support Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout, the world’s largest crypto exchange said it wants to establish a dedicated unit to help the social media platform’s upcoming challenges. The statement from...
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Just Changed His Status to "Chief Twit" While Carrying a Sink to Twitter HQ

Elon Musk has officially made his grand entrance to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. It was on-brand for the billionaire with the announcement as Musk first took to Twitter to declare himself as “Chief Twit” where it was followed by a video of him walking through the lobby carrying a sink — the caption read, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Investopedia

Binance Invests $500 Million in Musk's Twitter Takeover

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, said it invested $500 million as part of $500 million in Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy Twitter (TWTR), a small but significant move that fueled speculation the social media company could eventually be powered by blockchain technology. "We wired...
NME

Elon Musk reportedly planning to make Twitter charge $20 per month for verification

Less than a week after completing his takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk has reportedly started planning the platform’s first major update: a subscription-based verification program. For the time being, a user can become verified on Twitter by completing an application in their Settings page. The “blue tick”, as it’s...
datafloq.com

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users

(Reuters) – Twitter will revise its user verification process, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday, just days after he took over one of the world’s most influential social media platforms. “Whole verification process is being revamped right now”, Musk said in his tweet without giving more...

