Lions Week 8 injury update: T.J. Hockenson among 3 returning to practice

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The second Detroit Lions injury report from practice in Week 8 reflects some good news. Three players who sat out Wednesday’s practice were back in action in Thursday’s session.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, left guard Jonah Jackson and wide receiver Josh Reynolds were back in practice as limited participants on Thursday. Hockenson is dealing with a knee injury while Jackson is still limited with a neck issue. Reynolds continues to try and play through a knee injury of his own.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was also limited in the concussion protocol. St. Brown practiced but was in a non-contact red jersey. D’Andre Swift made it through a second straight full practice, a very good sign for him to return to the lineup against Miami on Sunday.

The Lions were still without five defensive backs and sixth OL Matt Nelson.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

