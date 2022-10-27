Detroit Halloween Rave Scene Featured on Drugs, Inc.

I know I normally post a lot of goofy or feel-good videos but sometimes you gotta post something real, even if its uncomfortable.

I didn't know anything about this side of our city, but its important to be aware of what happening around you.

Not sharing this to glamorize drug use or make the city look bad. Simply shedding light on a part of life that often goes ignored or we pretend isn't there.

I love Detroit, and we've been staying on the come up.