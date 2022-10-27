Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
fox47.com
Police Civilian Oversight Board names another Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — A little more than two weeks after naming an Independent Police Monitor — only to see the pick back out of the job 10 days ago — the city’s Police Civilian Oversight Board has made another choice for the role. The civilian board...
fox47.com
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
nbc15.com
Verona PD narrows search area for missing man
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department has narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier. Scent-specific K9s have tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought in to search Fireman’s Park, and John has not been located. Different K9s tracked a scent on the Military Ridge State Trail and followed that trail out of the City of Verona to the northwest.
nbc15.com
Delton Fire Department investigating residential fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Delton officials fought a fire Saturday night that is still under investigation, Lake Delton Police Department said in a release. According to officials, Delton Fire Department, Dells-Delton Ambulance Service and the Lake Delton PD were all dispatched just after 9 p.m. to reports of a residential fire on Parkway Drive. When fire crews responded, they found the building “fully engulfed in flames.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland school board member's comment sparks controversy
HARTLAND, Wis. - The use of one word by a Hartland-Lakeside School Board member is prompting lots of angry words from parents. At an Oct. 17 board meeting, the conversation among board members revolved around a social emotional learning curriculum and diversity. The comment from one board member left some parents speechless.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI
One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
fox47.com
Teen turns vacant elementary school into haunted house for charity
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Shawn Richardt is just 15 years old, and he turned his now-vacant elementary school into the TNT Terror Haunted House, with all the proceeds going to charity. For Richardt, the journey began in his family’s garage. “We decided to start a haunted house just...
Garage fire at Watertown townhouse causes $180K in damage
WATERTOWN, Wis. — A garage fire at a townhouse in Watertown caused thousands of dollars worth of damage Friday. Crews were called to the townhouse in the 300 block of Lauren Lane just before 3:45 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the garage and the eves of the townhouse. Firefighters stopped the flames from spreading to the neighboring...
beckersspine.com
SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
nbc15.com
4 can’t-miss events this month in Janesville!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you enjoy shopping, theater, sports or music — Janesville has you covered. Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to talk about four events coming up in November. Highlights include: Shop the Rock Holiday Edition...
nbc15.com
Lanes cleared after single-vehicle crash on US 12 EB
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An updated alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared and lanes were reopened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Dane County dispatch said a single-vehicle crash was blocking all lanes of US 12 EB near Whitney Way Saturday night. Dispatch said a call...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
15 veterans from Washington County, WI on November 5 Honor Flight | By Karyn Roelke
Washington Co., Wi – Fifteen veterans from Washington County, WI will be on the November 5, 2022 Stars & Stripes Honor Flight. Air Force: Randall Fries from Colgate, Alan Dembiec from Hubertus, Gregory Simons Sr. from West Bend. Marines: Ronald Kassel from Hartford, Marines William Hanson Hartford, Navy Erling...
WEAU-TV 13
radioplusinfo.com
10-31-22 waupun woman seriously injured in rollover crash
A 31 year Waupun woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle, alcohol-related rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. She was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to negotiate a curve on Savage Road near Whooley Road in the town of Waupun Saturday evening. When emergency personnel arrived the victim was found lying next to the vehicle. She was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The driver, a 27 year old Waupun man, was arrested for causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
Driver crashes into Sun Prairie building, minor damage reported
Officials in Sun Prairie say minimal damage was left behind when a vehicle crashed into a building on Prairie Lakes Dr. earlier this week.
fox47.com
Madison police investigate weapons offense on east side, three people injured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a weapons offense left three people injured on the city’s east side. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Milwaukee Street just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wglc.net
Trio arrested identified after I-39 incident
MENDOTA – The three individuals arrested after an alleged pursuit and shooting incident on I-39 that ended in Wisconsin have been identified. The Illinois State Police identified the suspects, 43-year-old Heather N. Hyatt of Sun Prairie, WI who faces drug charges for Fentanyl and Cocaine; 41-year-old Michael D. Winch of Brooklyn, WI, who has been charged with Probation Violation, and a number of drug charges including those for Cocaine, Fentanyl, Paraphernalia, THC; and 38-year-old Michael B. Goodman of Madison, WI who has been charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, and drug charges involving Fentanyl, and Cocaine. All three are being held in the Rock County Jail in Wisconsin awaiting a bond court hearing.
Wisconsin city makes list of ‘breathtaking places’ by National Geographic
National Geographic has released its list of “25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023” and Chicagoans don’t have to go far to find their next adventure. Making the list along with exotic and worldly places as the Azores, Cairo, Egypt and Choquequirao, Peru is … Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County motorcycle crash; rider struck raccoon, guy-wire
TOWNSHIP OF BURNETT, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that happened in the Township of Burnett on Friday morning, Oct. 28. Alcohol use, speed, and reckless driving have been identified as factors in the wreck. Officials say shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s...
