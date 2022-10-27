ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin

Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Verona PD narrows search area for missing man

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department has narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier. Scent-specific K9s have tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought in to search Fireman’s Park, and John has not been located. Different K9s tracked a scent on the Military Ridge State Trail and followed that trail out of the City of Verona to the northwest.
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Delton Fire Department investigating residential fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Delton officials fought a fire Saturday night that is still under investigation, Lake Delton Police Department said in a release. According to officials, Delton Fire Department, Dells-Delton Ambulance Service and the Lake Delton PD were all dispatched just after 9 p.m. to reports of a residential fire on Parkway Drive. When fire crews responded, they found the building “fully engulfed in flames.”
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland school board member's comment sparks controversy

HARTLAND, Wis. - The use of one word by a Hartland-Lakeside School Board member is prompting lots of angry words from parents. At an Oct. 17 board meeting, the conversation among board members revolved around a social emotional learning curriculum and diversity. The comment from one board member left some parents speechless.
HARTLAND, WI
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI

One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
MADISON, WI
beckersspine.com

SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations

Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

4 can’t-miss events this month in Janesville!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you enjoy shopping, theater, sports or music — Janesville has you covered. Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to talk about four events coming up in November. Highlights include: Shop the Rock Holiday Edition...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Lanes cleared after single-vehicle crash on US 12 EB

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An updated alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared and lanes were reopened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Dane County dispatch said a single-vehicle crash was blocking all lanes of US 12 EB near Whitney Way Saturday night. Dispatch said a call...
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

10-31-22 waupun woman seriously injured in rollover crash

A 31 year Waupun woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle, alcohol-related rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. She was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to negotiate a curve on Savage Road near Whooley Road in the town of Waupun Saturday evening. When emergency personnel arrived the victim was found lying next to the vehicle. She was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The driver, a 27 year old Waupun man, was arrested for causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
WAUPUN, WI
wglc.net

Trio arrested identified after I-39 incident

MENDOTA – The three individuals arrested after an alleged pursuit and shooting incident on I-39 that ended in Wisconsin have been identified. The Illinois State Police identified the suspects, 43-year-old Heather N. Hyatt of Sun Prairie, WI who faces drug charges for Fentanyl and Cocaine; 41-year-old Michael D. Winch of Brooklyn, WI, who has been charged with Probation Violation, and a number of drug charges including those for Cocaine, Fentanyl, Paraphernalia, THC; and 38-year-old Michael B. Goodman of Madison, WI who has been charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, and drug charges involving Fentanyl, and Cocaine. All three are being held in the Rock County Jail in Wisconsin awaiting a bond court hearing.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County motorcycle crash; rider struck raccoon, guy-wire

TOWNSHIP OF BURNETT, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that happened in the Township of Burnett on Friday morning, Oct. 28. Alcohol use, speed, and reckless driving have been identified as factors in the wreck. Officials say shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s...
