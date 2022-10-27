Read full article on original website
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
Local candidates making final push to voters before midterm election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The countdown is on with just nine days left before the midterm elections. Kentucky candidates are now making their final push to appeal to local voters. After what has already been a lengthy campaign season, early voting in Kentucky starts on Thursday. Candidates spent Saturday making...
Step lightly and peek around the corner, WDRB's Keith Kaiser is on the prowl during BooFest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halloween frights and scares happen all over Kentuckiana this time of year. WDRB Media was no exception ... again. WDRB's Keith Kaiser conducted the annual operation BooFest 2022 in early October. Dressed up as a frightful goat face mask, he lurched at unsuspecting WDRB employees with...
Indiana authorities asking for public's help to find missing 65-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana are asking for the public's help to find a missing 65-year-old woman. A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Diana Szostecki, who last seen in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. She is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Rounds of showers Sunday and a few left over for Halloween
Finally, some more rain is in store for today to try and help our severe drought across much of our area. While it won't be nearly enough, we will take what we can get to end off such a dry month. Low pressure situated to our Southwest continues to make...
