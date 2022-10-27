Read full article on original website
Huggins watching Okonkwo measure up at start of second season
The annual charity exhibition game at the Coliseum Friday night saw West Virginia defeat Bowling Green 73-57 but do so without two newcomers in the frontcourt. The Mountaineers played without former UMass and Texas forward Tre Mitchell, who has not practiced with his new team as he deals with a foot injury, and junior college All-American Pat Suemnick, who had a knee operation recently that required more work than expected and will keep him out a bit longer than originally planned.
WOWK
WVU defeats Fairmont State in ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated Fairmont State, 83-49, in its annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition on Sunday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers led by as many as 36 points in the game and never trailed. What’s more,...
WOWK
Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
smokingmusket.com
What I Think After Another Loss
All in all, yesterday wasn’t bad and taken for almost any single game, West Virginia has been competitive and good most of the year, except. Except that. Except that they lost to Pitt on a tipped Pick-Six. Then They lost to Kansas on another pick-six. They lost to Texas when they weren’t competitive but made it “competitive” by slowing the game way down. They lost to Texas Tech in a very non-competitive game. Then yesterday. They played toe-to-toe with TCU. They traded shots. In a normal year, if the team were better, we’d probably chalk it up to, had chances, some mistakes cost us but before a fourth-down offsides penalty that gave TCU a free play, this was a four-point game, but all of that ignores the larger narrative hanging around the West Virginia Mountaineers these days. The fact that the head coach is 20-23. The fact that the team is 3-5. The fact that the five star QB is either hurt or not good enough. The fact that the team might be regressing.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Reacts to West Virginia vs. TCU Bad Beat
The West Virginia Mountaineers were hosting the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs as 7.5-point underdogs on Saturday. And while WVU was unlikely to win the game, the Mountaineers looked like they were cruising to a cover in the final minute of play. TCU led 34-31 with 20 second remaining facing a 4th and 1 at the WVU 29-yard line. TCU decided to go for it on the 4th down, forced an offsides, and that meant a free play, and then Max Duggan decided to throw a jump ball to Savion Williams and it was Williams who came down with the ball in the end zone, giving TCU a 40-31 lead before the extra point.
WOWK
Quick Hits: Brown praises effort after TCU loss
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Neal Brown’s WVU football team was just yards away from pulling off an upset of No. 7 TCU. That potential victory would have been the high mark of an otherwise roller-coaster season for the Mountaineers. Instead, WVU was left disappointed as the Horned Frogs held off the Mountaineers 41-31.
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Lost to TCU
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers came ready to play and compete today, but ultimately, coaching once again was the problem. Neal Brown is not a winner and he doesn’t know how to win close games. Down 28-24 with 6 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Attending Home Game Against TCU
West Virginia four-star commit Rodney Gallagher announced via his twitter account Saturday Morning that he will be attending the Mountaineers matchup with TCU. The Laurel Highlands High School product is widely considered the top senior in Western Pennsylvania. He’s also the top ranked recruit of the Neal Brown era and the sixth-highest rated recruit in WVU history, according to 247Sports’ recruiting services.
WOWK
FINAL: No. 7 TCU 41, West Virginia 31
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia football eyes a marquee victory on Saturday when it hosts No. 7 TCU. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ESPN. The Mountaineers will try to get the upset without the help of either of their starting guards. While left guard James Gmiter was listed as out before gameday, right guard Doug Nester was a late addition to the injured list. In their place, Tomas Rimac and Jordan White will start in the guard spots.
WOWK
West Virginia Opens Big 12 Tournament Sunday
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins its hunt for its fifth Big 12 Championship title, entering conference tournament play as the No. 4 seed to take on No. 5-seed Oklahoma State on Sunday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET, at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.
WBOY
WVU tops Bowling Green: Here’s what we saw
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball topped Bowling Green 73-57 in a charity exhibition on Friday, giving Mountaineer fans their first public viewing of competition ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Bob Huggins brand of Mountaineer basketball showed strong in the game as WVU’s defense and...
WOWK
West Virginia welcomes Fairmont State for Haunted Hoops
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team is set to welcome Fairmont State to Morgantown, on Sunday, Oct. 30, for the team’s annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition. Tipoff against the Falcons is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Sunday’s contest against the Falcons will be broadcast live on...
WBOY
West Virginia Makes History at Big 12s
Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the No. 28 West Virginia University cross country team earned first place at the 2022 Big 12 Conference Championship at Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course, hosted by Texas Tech University on Friday, Oct. 28. McCabe finished the 6k with a time of 20:08.4, becoming the...
voiceofmotown.com
Another Intriguing Head Coach Possibility at WVU
Morgantown, West Virginia – During my hour-long conversation with YouTube sensation The Gold and Blue Dude last night, we discussed multiple potential replacements for Neal Brown as the new head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. One name that Gold and Blue Dude mentioned was former Texas Longhorns head...
voiceofmotown.com
Hugh Freeze Signs Massive New Deal
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia has reportedly already started its search for its search for the next head coach of the Mountaineers. One name that has appeared at the top of the list of potential replacements for Brown is Hugh Freeze, the current head coach at Liberty. Freeze’s representatives were rumored to have reached out to West Virginia to express interest in the position if Neal Brown were to be fired.
WOWK
WVU women’s hoops sells record number of season tickets
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Mountaineer fans are excited about their new women’s basketball coach. The WVU women’s basketball team announced Friday that it has broken the program record for season tickets sold ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The Mountaineers tip off their season off on Nov. 10 when they host USC Upstate.
Homeschool team wins WVU Pumpkin Drop
More than 250 pumpkins were tossed from the top of the West Virginia University’s Engineering Sciences Building during WVU's 33rd annual Pumpkin Drop.
WDTV
Shots fired overnight in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police in Morgantown are investigating reports of shots being fired on High St. overnight. Morgantown Police and West Virginia University’s University Police Department are working together on the investigation. WVU issued a community notice early Sunday morning telling people to avoid the area. It’s unclear...
Fairmont storms back to beat Wayne 24-20 in 1st round
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing 20-10 in the third quarter, Fairmont running back Drew Baker added two more touchdowns for a total of three scores on the night to lead the Firebirds to a thrilling 24-20 comeback victory over conference rival Wayne in the first round of the Div. 1 playoffs on Friday night.
WOWK
McCabe earns second straight Big 12 cross country title
The Big 12 Conference titles just keep coming for WVU’s Ceili McCabe. McCabe earned her second straight Big 12 cross country championship on Friday afternoon. That “Ceili kick” on the final stretch sealed yet another gold medal performance. The Vancouver, British Columbia native claimed the individual league...
