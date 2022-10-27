Read full article on original website
howafrica.com
‘I’m Sick Of These Black Bastards’ – Columbus County Sheriff Allegedly Says
A Columbus County Sheriff, who allegedly made “racially-charged” comments during a phone conversation that was recorded, has resigned from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association. According to WITN, Sheriff Jody Greene made those comments during a phone call with Captain Jason Soles. The phone conversation happened several years...
Video of Black Teen Shot by Police at Family Dollar Store Sparks Outrage
Police said the teen was armed and fleeing officers, while a bystander said he was shot when he had stopped running and was raising his arms.
Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested
The funeral for the 15-year-old comes amid calls for the Gulfport, Mississippi, cop who shot him in the head to be held accountable. The post Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested appeared first on NewsOne.
Child shot in Lower Garden District
Cops say a bullet hit a child Sunday in New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 800 block of Adele Street,”
