Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings

As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Councilwoman Mendelsohn Leads Effort Against Prop A

Early voting in Texas is underway, and one of the most talked about items on the ballot for Dallas residents is Proposition A, which would increase the Hotel Occupancy Tax to pay for a new convention center and some Fair Park improvements. Prop A would raise the hotel occupancy tax...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton Residents Vote on Decriminalizing Small Amounts of Marijuana

Decriminalizing marijuana is on the ballot for the November elections in Denton. The group known as Decriminalize Denton was posting signs Thursday outside polling places in the city about Proposition B. The proposition ends citations and arrests for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. “We have reached out to tens of thousands...
DENTON, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BREWSTER, DELINDA LYNN; FEMALE; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: ROWLETT TX; OCCUPATION: DISABLED;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

DART Promises Better Service

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officials promised members of the Dallas City Council last week to improve the bus service following years of complaints of poor service, NBC DFW reports. The plan, called Mobility Plus by DART officials, will provide for more route changes as well as additional routes, more...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LOVING, MELANIE ELESE; B/F; POB: SALINAS CA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: PRESCHOOL...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
wbap.com

Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces

(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Facing Increasing Numbers of Homeless Families

Tarrant County has experienced such a huge increase in family homelessness that shelters in Fort Worth are now having to turn away families simply because there is not enough room to house them. During a City work session, the City council discussed ways to address the growing problem of homeless...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

TxDOT Recommending Changes to Major Highway

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is recommending changes for the elevated highway connecting the Central Expressway to I-30, reports CBS. The TxDOT made these recommendations for the 1.5-mile-long highway to the council after years of studying the future of the highway. The new highway could cost more than $1...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Federal investigators tracing gun used in Dallas hospital shooting

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives is working to trace the gun police say was used to kill two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this weekend. A spokesperson for the ATF told KERA News the bureau is also working with Dallas police as needed in order...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Former Gang Member Positively Impacts Dallas Youth

Focused on intervention, former gang member Marcus Estell mentors youth in Dallas neighborhoods hit hard by gang violence, dedicating his life to his family and faith and putting others before himself. Estell, 48, grew up in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood where he was in a Bloods gang called Teenage Mob....
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
DALLAS, TX

