Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Related
dmagazine.com
ACLU: ‘Very Possible’ Someone Could Sue Over Dallas’ New Median Panhandling Ordinance
The City Council voted 14-1 Wednesday to approve an ordinance that makes standing in the median a $500 fine. But questions about the constitutionality of that ordinance could land the city in court. Cities can’t ban panhandling outright because of a Supreme Court ruling that considers the act protected speech...
dallasexpress.com
Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings
As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
How's the early voting turnout across Dallas-Fort Worth for the November 2022 midterms?
DALLAS — Early voting in the November midterms has already kicked off across the country -- and voter data in North Texas shows that tens of thousands of residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth region have already cast their vote since the polls opened on Monday, October 24. Through the...
dallasexpress.com
Councilwoman Mendelsohn Leads Effort Against Prop A
Early voting in Texas is underway, and one of the most talked about items on the ballot for Dallas residents is Proposition A, which would increase the Hotel Occupancy Tax to pay for a new convention center and some Fair Park improvements. Prop A would raise the hotel occupancy tax...
KSAT 12
Can Democrats in Tarrant County replicate the success they had in 2018 and 2020?
FORT WORTH — Eight years after voting for Gov. Greg Abbott, Angela Martinez found herself waiting in line Tuesday to snap a photo with Beto O’Rourke, his challenger in this year’s nail-biting gubernatorial contest. Martinez, a 33-year-old marketer for a pediatric home health agency, has never identified...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Denton Residents Vote on Decriminalizing Small Amounts of Marijuana
Decriminalizing marijuana is on the ballot for the November elections in Denton. The group known as Decriminalize Denton was posting signs Thursday outside polling places in the city about Proposition B. The proposition ends citations and arrests for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. “We have reached out to tens of thousands...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BREWSTER, DELINDA LYNN; FEMALE; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: ROWLETT TX; OCCUPATION: DISABLED;...
dallasexpress.com
DART Promises Better Service
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officials promised members of the Dallas City Council last week to improve the bus service following years of complaints of poor service, NBC DFW reports. The plan, called Mobility Plus by DART officials, will provide for more route changes as well as additional routes, more...
wbap.com
Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LOVING, MELANIE ELESE; B/F; POB: SALINAS CA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: PRESCHOOL...
wbap.com
Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces
(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Facing Increasing Numbers of Homeless Families
Tarrant County has experienced such a huge increase in family homelessness that shelters in Fort Worth are now having to turn away families simply because there is not enough room to house them. During a City work session, the City council discussed ways to address the growing problem of homeless...
dallasexpress.com
TxDOT Recommending Changes to Major Highway
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is recommending changes for the elevated highway connecting the Central Expressway to I-30, reports CBS. The TxDOT made these recommendations for the 1.5-mile-long highway to the council after years of studying the future of the highway. The new highway could cost more than $1...
keranews.org
Federal investigators tracing gun used in Dallas hospital shooting
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives is working to trace the gun police say was used to kill two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this weekend. A spokesperson for the ATF told KERA News the bureau is also working with Dallas police as needed in order...
dallasexpress.com
Former Gang Member Positively Impacts Dallas Youth
Focused on intervention, former gang member Marcus Estell mentors youth in Dallas neighborhoods hit hard by gang violence, dedicating his life to his family and faith and putting others before himself. Estell, 48, grew up in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood where he was in a Bloods gang called Teenage Mob....
Oak Cliff residents concerned about plan to house homeless at former hospital
In Oak Cliff, people are upset with plans to turn a former hospital into a homeless shelter â€¦ and they let city officials know during a community meeting last night. Many say they feel like it’s a threat to the community.
Fort Worth Police Chief fires officer for drinking on the job
For the second day in a row, Fort Worth Police’s chief has fired an officer. The department says Lieutenant Richard Perez was let go for drinking alcohol while on duty.
Dallas attorney charged in $1 billion scheme involving 'tax shelters'
DALLAS — A Dallas attorney who allegedly created "tax shelters" to help high-net-worth clients conceal more than $1 billion in income from the IRS has been federally charged, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Joseph Garza was indicted Tuesday on 18 counts...
dallasexpress.com
Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Arlington (Arlington, TX)
According to the Arlington Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Arlington on Saturday. The crash happened in the 1300 block of W. Division Street at around 2:50 a.m. According to the Police, the pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing the street.
Comments / 0