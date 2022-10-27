Read full article on original website
momcollective.com
The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup
Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
localmemphis.com
Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct held 'Trunk or Treat' event
With Halloween on the horizon, the Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct hosted its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday. An eclectic mix of costumes were present — from zombie football players to creatures unknown to the average onlooker. Still, they all lined up to get buckets of free candy that...
Things to do in Memphis for Halloween 2022
For the 21st year, the Mid-South Maze has returned to the Agricenter. This year’s 10-acre maze features the familiar “I Love Memphis” logo. It’s open through Halloween and the haunted mazes will be featured only on Friday and Saturday nights. More Grab your costumes and trick-or-treat bags and head to the Memphis Zoo for the […]
Haunting in Memphis: Fright fans hunt for ghosts ahead of Halloween
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You don’t have to be a paranormal investigator to hunt for ghosts in Memphis. This Halloween weekend, fright fans are flocking to walking ghost tours, haunted bus rides, and pub crawls. “Who doesn’t want to drink with a ghost,” said Tanya Vandesteeg, co-owner of Historical Haunts Memphis Ghost Tours. “We keep opening […]
Hanging skeleton stirs controversy in Bartlett
Controversy is brewing across the city of Bartlett after a Halloween display depicts a skeleton hanging from a tree. It’s a sight that has the town divided.
actionnews5.com
Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
BHG
This New Memphis Home Channels Decades of Style
Who’s the guy in the portrait? Is that your grandfather?. Judy and Mickey McLellan get the questions almost every time someone enters their Memphis home. “We don’t know who he is,” Mickey says, bursting into a fit of conspiratorial giggles seemingly synchronized with wife Judy’s. “We just like the looks of him.”
Two generations of Memphis family compete on Family Feud
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family competed in one of Friday afternoon’s Family Feud episodes marking the second generation to compete on the show. The group of cousins won the episode but did not take home the $20,000 prize. Nearly 40 years ago, their aunts also played on the show.
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend
According to Google Trends’ Frightgeist, the most popular costume in Memphis this year is going to be Spider-Man (which is predicted to also be the second-most popular costume in the country). Let that lack of originality sink in. Spider-Men are about to take over the city, and we can’t stop them. And it’s like, did they ever stop to think about the effect that’ll have on the fabric of society? Apparently not. And I’m sure you want to quip, “Not all Spider-Men.” But here we are, with too many, and to quote the villain in The Incredibles, “If everyone’s super, no one will be.”
whitestationscroll.net
Asian Palace closes and devastates many across Memphis
As autumn arrives, both the leaves and the restaurant scenery in Memphis are changing. Asian Palace, a beloved Chinese restaurant, closed in September and was replaced by Dim Sum King on Oct. 1. Known for its specialties in dim sum, authentic Chinese food and seafood, Asian Palace was a space to create lasting memories. After lasting for years and moving locations from Park Road to Summer Avenue, families across the city now find themselves unable to visit again. The loss of Asian Palace has disappointed many of White Station students, some of whom grew up eating there.
Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis man
UPDATE: Willie Harris has been found safely. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man? Memphis Police and the TBI have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man. Willie Harris Jr. was last seen Saturday at Methodist University for an unspecified health issue. He is described as being around 5’7″ weighing about 172 […]
Memphis nursing student helps save life of Arizona teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second chance at life. A teenager in Arizona says she is alive today because of a selfless act from a nursing student in Memphis. When Olivia Kink turned 18, she registered with DMKS, a blood cell donation center, through a simple cheek swab. A few...
actionnews5.com
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeBonheur Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit reached its capacity limiting bed availability. But as more children are testing positive for respiratory viruses, the hospital’s medical director of infectious preventionist Nick Hysmith says the hospital finds itself stretched thin on beds, leaving children to receive care on different floors in overflow areas.
Beale Street church, one of first Black churches in the South, receives $150K for preservation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Baptist Church, a historic Black church that hosted U.S. presidents and housed Ida B. Wells’ office, will receive $150,000 for preservation from Shelby County government. Local leaders including Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, community faith leaders, and more gathered Friday morning to announce...
actionnews5.com
Man charged after police say he stole pumpkins, beer from Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man will be spending his Halloween in court after police say he stole three pumpkins and a single Heineken beer from a Midtown Kroger over the weekend. Memphis police have charged 50-year-old Warren Smith with theft of property valued at $1,000 or less. Police responded...
localmemphis.com
Teenagers charged in Crosstown Concourse area carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers have been charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm and evading arrest, according to a Shelby County affidavit. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a carjacking at 405 Cleveland Street on Saturday, according to the affidavit. A victim told police he and another person were sitting in his Toyota Prius when three young men approached them with guns.
Rock n’ Roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis passes away at 87
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jerry Lee Lewis, the last surviving member of the Million-Dollar Quartet at Sun Studio, has passed away at the age of 87, his publicist confirmed Friday. The music world is mourning the loss of a Mid-South man being called one of the greatest entertainers and piano players ever. For decades, Jerry Lee […]
Teen threatens mom with knives, bleaches and burns property, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom says her son came at her with knives after he bleached and burned most of her belongings. Police were called to Gospel Gardens Apartments in Whitehaven on Wednesday and Thursday and took Theodore Bailey, 18, into custody. Tatika Mosley told police her son poured bleach all over her clothing, […]
desotocountynews.com
Boards of aldermen set to meet Tuesday evening
Here are links to the agendas for board of aldermen meetings in DeSoto County on the first Tuesday of November, Nov. 1. Planning agenda items will include design reviews for two new Cookout restaurants in the city, at 1179 Main Street and at 3212 Goodman Road. There will also be a design review application for a new Hampton Inn and Suites in the Diamonds of Snowden Grove subdivision. Meeting starts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.
