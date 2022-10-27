ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup

Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct held 'Trunk or Treat' event

With Halloween on the horizon, the Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct hosted its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday. An eclectic mix of costumes were present — from zombie football players to creatures unknown to the average onlooker. Still, they all lined up to get buckets of free candy that...
Things to do in Memphis for Halloween 2022

For the 21st year, the Mid-South Maze has returned to the Agricenter. This year’s 10-acre maze features the familiar “I Love Memphis” logo. It’s open through Halloween and the haunted mazes will be featured only on Friday and Saturday nights. More Grab your costumes and trick-or-treat bags and head to the Memphis Zoo for the […]
Haunting in Memphis: Fright fans hunt for ghosts ahead of Halloween

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You don’t have to be a paranormal investigator to hunt for ghosts in Memphis. This Halloween weekend, fright fans are flocking to walking ghost tours, haunted bus rides, and pub crawls. “Who doesn’t want to drink with a ghost,” said Tanya Vandesteeg, co-owner of Historical Haunts Memphis Ghost Tours. “We keep opening […]
Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
This New Memphis Home Channels Decades of Style

Who’s the guy in the portrait? Is that your grandfather?. Judy and Mickey McLellan get the questions almost every time someone enters their Memphis home. “We don’t know who he is,” Mickey says, bursting into a fit of conspiratorial giggles seemingly synchronized with wife Judy’s. “We just like the looks of him.”
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

According to Google Trends’ Frightgeist, the most popular costume in Memphis this year is going to be Spider-Man (which is predicted to also be the second-most popular costume in the country). Let that lack of originality sink in. Spider-Men are about to take over the city, and we can’t stop them. And it’s like, did they ever stop to think about the effect that’ll have on the fabric of society? Apparently not. And I’m sure you want to quip, “Not all Spider-Men.” But here we are, with too many, and to quote the villain in The Incredibles, “If everyone’s super, no one will be.”
Asian Palace closes and devastates many across Memphis

As autumn arrives, both the leaves and the restaurant scenery in Memphis are changing. Asian Palace, a beloved Chinese restaurant, closed in September and was replaced by Dim Sum King on Oct. 1. Known for its specialties in dim sum, authentic Chinese food and seafood, Asian Palace was a space to create lasting memories. After lasting for years and moving locations from Park Road to Summer Avenue, families across the city now find themselves unable to visit again. The loss of Asian Palace has disappointed many of White Station students, some of whom grew up eating there.
Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis man

UPDATE: Willie Harris has been found safely. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man? Memphis Police and the TBI have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man. Willie Harris Jr. was last seen Saturday at Methodist University for an unspecified health issue. He is described as being around 5’7″ weighing about 172 […]
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeBonheur Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit reached its capacity limiting bed availability. But as more children are testing positive for respiratory viruses, the hospital’s medical director of infectious preventionist Nick Hysmith says the hospital finds itself stretched thin on beds, leaving children to receive care on different floors in overflow areas.
Man charged after police say he stole pumpkins, beer from Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man will be spending his Halloween in court after police say he stole three pumpkins and a single Heineken beer from a Midtown Kroger over the weekend. Memphis police have charged 50-year-old Warren Smith with theft of property valued at $1,000 or less. Police responded...
Teenagers charged in Crosstown Concourse area carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers have been charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm and evading arrest, according to a Shelby County affidavit. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a carjacking at 405 Cleveland Street on Saturday, according to the affidavit. A victim told police he and another person were sitting in his Toyota Prius when three young men approached them with guns.
Rock n’ Roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis passes away at 87

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jerry Lee Lewis, the last surviving member of the Million-Dollar Quartet at Sun Studio, has passed away at the age of 87, his publicist confirmed Friday. The music world is mourning the loss of a Mid-South man being called one of the greatest entertainers and piano players ever. For decades, Jerry Lee […]
Teen threatens mom with knives, bleaches and burns property, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom says her son came at her with knives after he bleached and burned most of her belongings. Police were called to Gospel Gardens Apartments in Whitehaven on Wednesday and Thursday and took Theodore Bailey, 18, into custody. Tatika Mosley told police her son poured bleach all over her clothing, […]
Boards of aldermen set to meet Tuesday evening

Here are links to the agendas for board of aldermen meetings in DeSoto County on the first Tuesday of November, Nov. 1. Planning agenda items will include design reviews for two new Cookout restaurants in the city, at 1179 Main Street and at 3212 Goodman Road. There will also be a design review application for a new Hampton Inn and Suites in the Diamonds of Snowden Grove subdivision. Meeting starts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.
