Related
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Jr. Very Clear
As wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gets closer to a return from the torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl, all eyes around the NFL will be on which team can land him for the stretch run this season. One of the contenders might be the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just added some ...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader
Last weekend, the Miami Dolphins improved to 4-3 on the season with a stout defensive effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tua Tagovailoa and company jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 game at the half. The second half yielded very little action from either side as the Dolphins cruised to a six-point win.
Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans
In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Jerry Jones reacts to Michael Irvin saying Odell Beckham Jr. "would love to play for the Cowboys"
Michael Irvin made some news when he said on 105.3 The Fan Thursday that he has “personal knowledge” that free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would love to play for the Cowboys.
Ohio State Announces Unfortunate Update On Running Back Miyan Williams
During the first half of the Ohio State-Penn State game, running back Miyan Williams suffered a hand injury. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, the latest update on Williams isn't a positive one. He came out for the second half with a hoodie on underneath his uniform. Williams is out for the...
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bündchen breaks silence on divorce with Tom Brady
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially filed for divorce Friday in Florida. The NFL world was quick to roast the latest episode in a string of bad losses and dubious distinctions on the field for the future Hall of Famer. Brady broke his silence...
Former Ohio State Quarterback Not Happy With Ryan Day
It turns out Ohio State fans aren't the only ones frustrated with Ryan Day's play-calling this Saturday. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones called out the team's strategy on social media. During the second quarter, Jones tweeted, "Really not feeling this play calling right now Bucks." Jones called out the...
Stephen A. Smith Says His $12 Million Salary Makes Him Underpaid Compared to Unnamed ‘White Colleagues’
Stephen A. Smith makes a lot of money, but that didn't stop him from claiming he's underpaid compared to other people on TV. The post Stephen A. Smith Says His $12 Million Salary Makes Him Underpaid Compared to Unnamed ‘White Colleagues’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid DWI sentencing Friday: I was drinking at Arrowhead Stadium before crash
This isn’t a good look for the NFL. Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel reports former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid admitted he was drinking at Arrowhead Stadium before the 2021 multi-vehicle crash that severely injured a 5-year-old child passenger in a separate car. Consider what Reid said...
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Video Shows What Tom Brady Told Lamar Jackson After Bucs-Ravens Game
Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson had a great postgame handshake following Thursday night's game. Brady told Jackson that he played really well and also told him to take care following the Ravens' win. Jackson then told Brady that he's the GOAT before they went their separate ways. The Ravens won...
Football coach, athletic director lose after 84-0 win in Northern California high school game
Former NFL player Travis Raciti, a second-year football coach at College Park-Pleasant Hill, and his athletic director have been suspended the last two games of the regular season in the aftermath of an 84-0 victory last week over Ygnacio Valley-Concord, the San Jose Mercury News reported. ...
Fans crushed the NFL and ESPN for having Broncos-Jaguars only on ESPN+
Sunday’s Week 8 NFL action has gotten off to an early with the Broncos and Jaguars battling it out in London. I should have put quotes around “battling” because this game between two 2-5 teams has all the makings for being an absolute stinker, which is something the Broncos have grown used to playing in this year.
Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys
If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
What uniforms the Bills, Packers will wear in Week 8
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers will wear during their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. The Bills have announced they will wear all blue against the Packers. Green Bay Packers (3-4) The Packers have not yet officially announced their uniform combo against the Bills....
