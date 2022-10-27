ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader

Last weekend, the Miami Dolphins improved to 4-3 on the season with a stout defensive effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tua Tagovailoa and company jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 game at the half. The second half yielded very little action from either side as the Dolphins cruised to a six-point win.
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans

In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bündchen breaks silence on divorce with Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially filed for divorce Friday in Florida. The NFL world was quick to roast the latest episode in a string of bad losses and dubious distinctions on the field for the future Hall of Famer. Brady broke his silence...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Quarterback Not Happy With Ryan Day

It turns out Ohio State fans aren't the only ones frustrated with Ryan Day's play-calling this Saturday. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones called out the team's strategy on social media. During the second quarter, Jones tweeted, "Really not feeling this play calling right now Bucks." Jones called out the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys

If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson

It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...

