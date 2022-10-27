Medical Report: Two COVID-19 subvariants to watch out for

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — There are so many variants of COVID-19, it is hard to keep up with them. We have gotten away from naming mutant COVID strains after towns and countries where they were first encountered, but the new naming system is almost impossible to follow — and maybe that’s a good thing.

But it’s worth paying attention to a couple of variants — two descendants of omicron’s BA.5 subvariant, called BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has called the variants "pretty troublesome." He says both have dangerous “qualities or characteristics that could evade some of the interventions we have.” There is concern that in severe cases, our monoclonal antibodies are not as effective and that hospitalizations may spike as it spreads.

BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are responsible for more than 10% of all current U.S. cases, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The percentage is even higher in the northeastern United States.

