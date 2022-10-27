ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Pasoan charged on January 6 Capitol insurrection

By Gabriela Rodríguez
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A man from El Paso, Texas has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI.

David Rene Arredondo, 47, of El Paso, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, as well as related misdemeanor offenses. Arredondo was arrested Wednesday in El Paso. Arredondo is expected to make his initial appearance later Thursday in the Western District of Texas.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Arredondo illegally entered the Capitol grounds. He grabbed the arm of a law enforcement officer trying to stop the mob of rioters from entering the Capitol doors. By grabbing the officer’s arm and attempting to pull him away from the door, Arredondo sought to facilitate the entry of other rioters into the Capitol.

His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

In the 21 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 880 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 270 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

