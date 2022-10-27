ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky governor’s education plan includes 5% pay raise, teacher student loan forgiveness

By Bruce Schreiner, Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkJ2I_0ip9auCw00

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear renewed his push Thursday for higher teacher salaries and state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds, offering a response to statewide test scores showing setbacks among many students caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flanked by state education leaders, the Democratic governor urged the Republican-dominated legislature to reopen the state budget next year to pump more money into public schools. Beshear said his proposals are intended to overcome teacher shortages, better prepare preschoolers for kindergarten and help students to catch up and thrive.

Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices

“The things we’re talking about today are not red or blue issues,” Beshear said in pitching his plan at a news conference. “They’re our children.”

The governor reoffered his priorities about a week after statewide test scores showed fewer than half of Kentucky students tested were reading at grade level. Even lower across-the-board scores were posted in math, science and social studies.

Republicans are trying to pin the blame on Beshear, who is seeking a second term next year. National test scores show it’s a chronic problem across the U.S. as education tries to recover from the virtual learning and staffing shortage caused by the pandemic.

Kentucky lawmakers have generally followed their own course in setting education policies. The budget they passed this year funded full-day kindergarten and poured money into teacher pensions. They increased the state’s main funding formula — known as SEEK — for K-12 schools, but the amount was hundreds of millions less than what Beshear proposed.

Lawmakers this year declined to fund pre-K for every 4-year-old in Kentucky. And they left it up to local school districts to decide whether to use additional state funding to provide higher pay to teachers and other school staff. Most districts have awarded pay raises, Republicans say.

The governor said Thursday that more needs to be done.

2 arrested after allegedly trying to run over deputy in Kentucky

Beshear called for a 5% pay raise for every school employee in Kentucky. It would apply to bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other school personnel as well as teachers. The raise would be “above and beyond” any pay increases already awarded by local school boards, he said.

Kentucky ranks near the bottom nationally for starting salaries, with new teachers, on average, receiving about $37,370 per year, the governor said.

“Right now, we’re paying our teachers when they start less than many of their students can earn directly entering the workforce with just that high school education,” Beshear said.

It’s contributing to a workforce shortage in classrooms, he said. Kentucky has nearly 11,000 vacancies for public school teaching positions, the governor’s office said in a news release.

“Folks, you can’t catch a child up on math if you don’t have a math teacher,” Beshear said.

In pushing again for state-backed pre-K for 4-year-olds, Beshear said it would foster long-term educational success among pupils, enabling early intervention for children needing extra help.

The governor said his universal pre-K plan would cost the state $172 million a year, which he called an easily affordable investment amid the state’s record budget and revenue surpluses.

Beshear called for additional funding for textbooks and professional development, and to develop regional centers to train educators on how best to help students deal with mental health issues.

He also renewed his push for a loan forgiveness program for teachers. His proposal would offer a maximum $3,000 annual award for each year a teacher has been employed at a public school.

Republicans have pounced on the dismal test scores to criticize Beshear, who faces a tough reelection campaign. A large field of GOP challengers has lined up for next year’s campaign. They point to Beshear’s aggressive support for shutdowns during the height of the pandemic.

Kentucky coal miner celebrated as viral ‘father of the year’

Kentucky Republican Party spokesman Sean Southard said GOP lawmakers empowered local school districts to decide how best to recover from the pandemic.

“Despite his efforts to run away from his pandemic actions, students and parents will not forget the biggest contributor to learning loss in the Commonwealth of Kentucky: Governor Andy Beshear,” Southard said in a statement Thursday.

Beshear on Thursday pointed to a report showing that during the height of the pandemic, public school buildings were closed across the country. The governor noted that it was local school districts in Kentucky that decided when to shift to remote learning to prevent more COVID-19 illnesses.

“In many ways, COVID-19 has been our generation’s toughest foe,” the governor said, noting that the state’s pandemic-related death toll has surpassed 17,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 14

Related
Wave 3

Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For decades Kentucky lawmakers could add limits to abortion that stopped at one clear bright line. They could not ban the procedure completely. That changed overnight after the U.S. Supreme Court junked Roe v Wade and decided abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky voter registration continues surge

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration last month doubled August's surge, and remained strong this month through the October 11 registration deadline. From September 1 through October 11, Kentucky saw 22,613 new registrations, for a net gain of 16,467 voters. During that same period, 6,146 voters were...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Democrats and Republicans hold GOTV rallies ahead of Nov. 8 election

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear urged Northern Kentucky voters to get out and vote because “we need all of your work on these last, final days.”. Beshear spoke at New Riff Distilling in Newport on Saturday morning as part of a Get Out the Vote Rally for Northern Kentucky Democrats. Just down Interstate 75, Republican Sen. Rand Paul held a Get out the Vote Barnburner in the afternoon in Verona.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

LINK nky Northern Kentucky election guide

Kentucky’s general election concludes Nov. 8 and LINK nky has been covering all the races important to the Northern Kentucky community. Read on to learn about local senate, mayoral, city council, school board and commission races. Editor’s note: LINK nky will be adding stories to this guide leading up...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 10/30: US Senate Candidate Charles Booker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Charles booker has been a feisty underdog before including when he almost won the democratic senate primary in 2020. Now he is the democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter

The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Hiking Forecast for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — It was another round of absolutely fantastic weather to start the weekend in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists will tell you how the weather will hold up for the rest of the weekend. Here’s some cool trails if you are looking for some ideas. We will see partly cloudy […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy