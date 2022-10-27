Man in clown mask sexually assaulted woman, robbed another: Victorville police

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KNX) – Victorville police arrested a man who they say wore a clown mask while sexually assaulting a woman and then robbing another woman.

On Tuesday around 5:15 p.m., officers said a woman called 911 to report she was robbed of $500 by a man wearing a “white clown mask and a red sweatshirt” while she was at an ATM machine.

On the way to the bank, deputies spotted a man who matched the description of the suspect. He was later identified as 22-year-old Joel Hernandez.

Joel Hernandez Photo credit Victorville Police Department

During an investigation, the victim identified Hernandez as the suspect. While searching through Hernandez’s bad, officers found the stolen $500.

Deputies later learned of a second crime committed by Hernandez that occurred before the robbery. Another woman had called 911 to report she was sexually assaulted in the El Super Market parking lot by a man wearing a clown mask and red sweatshirt.

The victim identified Hernandez as the man who assaulted her.

Hernandez was booked into the High Desert Detention Center for robbery and sexual battery. He is being held on $200,000 bond.

