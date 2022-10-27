Recall effort against Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office

LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) — The recall effort against Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León took another step to potentially ousting the embattled councilmember.

Pauline Adkins, the organizer of the recall effort, filed her letter of intent to recall de León to the City Clerk's office, KNX News has learned.

De León now has 21 days to respond with a public statement. After that, Adkins must submit a sample signature petition. Then, if approved, she'll have four months to gather at least 20,000 signatures.

Pauline Adkins files letter of intent to recall Kevin de Leon. Photo credit Craig Fiegener/KNX News

If the City Clerk verifies the signatures, they'll notify City Council that the recall effort qualifies and set a date for a recall election in Council District 14.

The City Clerk will reveal the exact number of signatures needed next week.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok