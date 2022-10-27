‘Assault on reproductive freedom has already begun’: Dems rally as early voting begins

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — With Illinois surrounded by states where abortion is now banned or severely restricted, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other state Democrats gathered at Planned Parenthood.

There, they stressed the importance of voters who believe in abortion rights making their voices heard in the 2022 midterm election .

“Our best defense is to make sure everyone votes,” Pritzker said.

State Rep. Delia Ramirez said the overturning of Roe v. Wade takes an especially high toll on women in minority communities.

“When they don't have access to healthcare, access to abortion, their ability to have financial stability, independence is also taken away from them,” Ramirez said.

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood echoed the sentiment.

“It's going to take every single one of us to win and to secure our rights,” Underwood said. “State by state the assault on reproductive freedom has already begun.”

Those experiencing a miscarriage, Underwood said, could be denied care for fear of criminal charges “at one of the most medically vulnerable times in their lives.”

Pritzker said Democrats need to be “every bit as purposeful and focused” in protecting abortion as those on the right who have “been trying to take it away.”

Early voting has already begun throughout the state, and Illinois voters can cast their ballots through Nov. 8.

“Elections have consequences,” Ramirez said.

WBBM will continue to cover the 2022 Illinois midterms as election night approaches.

