ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

‘Assault on reproductive freedom has already begun’: Dems rally as early voting begins

By Mai Martinez
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uT2p_0ip9apnJ00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — With Illinois surrounded by states where abortion is now banned or severely restricted, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other state Democrats gathered at Planned Parenthood.

There, they stressed the importance of voters who believe in abortion rights making their voices heard in the 2022 midterm election .

“Our best defense is to make sure everyone votes,” Pritzker said.

State Rep. Delia Ramirez said the overturning of Roe v. Wade takes an especially high toll on women in minority communities.

“When they don't have access to healthcare, access to abortion, their ability to have financial stability, independence is also taken away from them,” Ramirez said.

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood echoed the sentiment.

“It's going to take every single one of us to win and to secure our rights,” Underwood said. “State by state the assault on reproductive freedom has already begun.”

State Rep. Delia Ramirez said the overturning of Roe vs. Wade takes an especially high toll on women in minority communities.

“When they don't have access to healthcare, access to abortion, their ability to have financial stability, independence is also taken away from them,” Ramirez said.

Those experiencing a miscarriage, Underwood said, could be denied care for fear of criminal charges “at one of the most medically vulnerable times in their lives.”

Pritzker said Democrats need to be “every bit as purposeful and focused” in protecting abortion as those on the right who have “been trying to take it away.”

Early voting has already begun throughout the state, and Illinois voters can cast their ballots through Nov. 8.

“Elections have consequences,” Ramirez said.

WBBM will continue to cover the 2022 Illinois midterms as election night approaches.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
wmay.com

Lawsuit Could Impact Illinois Mail-In Ballots

A pending lawsuit filed by an Illinois congressman could impact whether potentially thousands of ballots for the November election are ultimately counted. Republican congressman Mike Bost and several GOP officials filed suit against Illinois’s policy of counting mail-in ballots, and military ballots from overseas, which arrive at elections offices by November 22nd… as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, November 8th.
ILLINOIS STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day

Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
INDIANA STATE
wmay.com

Former Dem Congresswoman To Campaign With GOP Governor Nominee Bailey

They say politics makes strange bedfellows, and this may be one example. Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii will join Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey for a Halloween night rally in the Chicago suburbs. Although Gabbard served in Congress and even ran for President as a Democrat, she recently announced she was leaving the party and has become much more visible in conservative circles, including as a fill-in host on Fox News Channel.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

On the ballot: Illinois voters to decide on Workers' Rights Amendment

CHICAGO - Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth was in south suburban Will County Friday afternoon, urging support for a proposed amendment to the state constitution that's at the top of the fall ballot. It's the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment that would prohibit the passage of anti-union, right-to-work laws. "The first...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Tulsi Gabbard to headline Darren Bailey GOP rally in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. — It seems to suggest major change is ongoing within the American body politic. A woman who once ran for President as a Democrat and then later supported a Democratic-socialist candidate for the White House, is now slated to show up in support of a top Illinois Republican candidate for Governor.
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus

Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus. Although politicians in the Republican and Democratic Party pander to the senior vote, the Democrats did the most damage to the Social Security system fear mongering that if they don’t impose changes the system will collapse. But if the system were to collapse, it is because government, Republicans and Democrats, have borrowed money from the Social Security Trust Fund to pay other bills without ever paying it back. It was Democrat Dan Rostenkowski who proposed taxing social security in 1982 and convinced the Democrats and many Republicans to go along. Seniors have been ignored, abandoned and abused by politicians.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized

(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois' lingering unemployment debt could hurt employers, workers

Illinois has more than a billion dollars of unemployment trust fund debt that lingers. Left unpaid, some worry things could get worse for employers and employees. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states. Behind only Washington D.C., Illinois finished 50th on the list and had an unemployment rate of 4.5%, which is unchanged from last month and still above pre-pandemic levels.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Two Illinois Lawmakers Face Disturbing Allegations

Two Illinois lawmakers are dealing with allegations of mistreatment against women. Democratic state Senator Michael Hastings had already faced allegations of bullying by lobbyists and former staffers… but now unsealed documents in his divorce case show that his ex-wife accused him of intimidation, threats, and physical violence, including an incident where she says he elbowed her in the face in front of their children. A spokesman for Hastings says the allegations are false.
ILLINOIS STATE
97.1 FM Talk

Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race

The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy