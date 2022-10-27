Kanye West escorted out of Skechers' corporate office

Kanye West was escorted out of Skechers’ corporate office in Manhattan Beach on Wednesday, the company confirmed.

The company said in a press release the rapper, who goes by the name Ye, “arrived unannounced and without invitation.”

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,” the company said .

Sketchers also said it has “no intention” and that they condemn “his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

This comes on the heels of West being dropped by Adidas, his talent agency CAA, Balenciaga, Gap and JP Morgan for anti-semitic remarks he made on Twitter.

In addition, Variety reported that a documentary on the rapper has been shelved.

