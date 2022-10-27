The Red Cross needs your blood this fall. Here's how and where to donate

The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.

People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood – blood products that are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions in the weeks ahead, according to a news release.

Book now by using the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, all who come to give Nov. 1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.

Upcoming area blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15

Ashland County

AshlandNov. 10, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mapleton High School, 635 County Road 801.Nov. 11, 1 - 6 p.m., Samaritan on Main, 663 East Main St.

Holmes County

Mount HopeNov. 9, 1 - 7 p.m., Homestead Furniture, 8226 state Route 241.

Tuscarawas County

New PhiladelphiaNov. 11, 1 - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 W High Ave.

SugarcreekNov. 2, 2 - 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 526 W Main St.

Wayne County

Apple CreekNov. 14, 1 - 7 p.m., Summit Valley Fabrics, 9257 E. Moreland Road.

KidronNov. 1, 1 - 6 p.m., Central Christian High School, 3970 Kidron Road.

OrrvilleNov. 10, 2 - 7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 1556 Rex Dr.

SterlingNov. 8, 1 - 7 p.m., HarvestCall Center, 10155 E. Pleasant Home Road.

WoosterNov. 4, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OSU Ohio Agricultural Research & Development Center Secrest Welcome and Education Center, 2122 Williams Road.Nov. 5, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wooster Community Hospital, 1761 Beall Ave.

How to donate blood

Download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.

To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the blood donor app.