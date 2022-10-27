ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

The Red Cross needs your blood this fall. Here's how and where to donate

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAPmn_0ip9ahyj00

The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.

People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood – blood products that are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions in the weeks ahead, according to a news release.

Book now by using the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, all who come to give Nov. 1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.

Upcoming area blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15

Ashland County

AshlandNov. 10, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mapleton High School, 635 County Road 801.Nov. 11, 1 - 6 p.m., Samaritan on Main, 663 East Main St.

Holmes County

Mount HopeNov. 9, 1 - 7 p.m., Homestead Furniture, 8226 state Route 241.

Tuscarawas County

New PhiladelphiaNov. 11, 1 - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 W High Ave.

SugarcreekNov. 2, 2 - 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 526 W Main St.

Wayne County

Apple CreekNov. 14, 1 - 7 p.m., Summit Valley Fabrics, 9257 E. Moreland Road.

KidronNov. 1, 1 - 6 p.m., Central Christian High School, 3970 Kidron Road.

OrrvilleNov. 10, 2 - 7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 1556 Rex Dr.

SterlingNov. 8, 1 - 7 p.m., HarvestCall Center, 10155 E. Pleasant Home Road.

WoosterNov. 4, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OSU Ohio Agricultural Research & Development Center Secrest Welcome and Education Center, 2122 Williams Road.Nov. 5, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wooster Community Hospital, 1761 Beall Ave.

How to donate blood

Download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.

To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the blood donor app.

Comments / 0

Related
daltonkidronnews.com

Local trick-or-treat times and fall events

Several local governments advise to leave porch lights on to participate in community trick-or-treat times. * Apple Creek: Trick or treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. * Dalton: Trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Living Water Church, 200 Kurzen Road N, Dalton, will host community Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church. The free family event includes dozens of candy stops, free food for the family, bouncy inflatables, interactive experiences with fire and police departments and a drawing for a 50-inch television. For more information, visit lwchurch.com.
DALTON, OH
WHIZ

Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Ohio Department of Development and MEOAG Inc., the Community Action Agency of Muskingum County will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The LIHWAP provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills if there at or below the 175 percent of the Federal Poverty...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
Popculture

Track Runner Owen Grubb Killed by Falling Tree After Cross-Country Meet

An Ohio high school junior was killed by a falling tree during a cross-country meet on Oct. 22. Owen Grubb, 16, died after he and other students from Minerva High School tried to knock over a dead tree during the OHSAA Eastern District track meet in Cambridge, Ohio. A GoFundMe page has raised over $24,000 to help Owen's family.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal

Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusneighborhoods.org

Mansfield Reformatory – Driving with Darbee

The Ohio State Reformatory, also known as the Mansfield Reformatory, is a historic prison located in Mansfield, Ohio. It was built between 1886 and 1910 and remained in operation until 1990, when a United States Federal Court ruling ordered the facility to be closed. Architectural historian Jeff Darbee takes a tour of the facility to learn more about its history and paranormal activity.
MANSFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio granting $500,000 to demolish 25 blighted buildings in Columbiana County

The State of Ohio is spending $37.3 million dollars to tear down blighted buildings in Columbiana and 29 other counties. The latest round of funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program includes half-a-million dollars for the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation. That $500,000 will be used to demolish 25 structures in the county.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Thousands without power in Mahoning, Trumbull counties

Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning across the Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, there were 1,222 outages in the city as of noon. A map showed that the impacted area included Downtown and the East Side. The utility estimated that power would be restored is now...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
10TV

Woman found safe after leaving residence in Coshocton

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman who was reported missing after walking away from her residence in Coshocton has been found safe, according to deputies. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said 78-year-old Ocie Murphy left her residence late Thursday evening. As of 10:18 p.m., the sheriff's office said she...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy