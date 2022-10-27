Read full article on original website
Melodie Kaltenbaugh
4d ago
I don’t get it, we vote on something, it passes, then at the whim of the democratic council they override us. Sounds like Russia, China, and Iran; is that what our state working towards?
Reply(1)
5
Patricia Hull Lauber
4d ago
I do not trust the 5 democrats on the council. They are working real hard trying to turn Spokane into Seattle. Zapping is a no body following the lead of democrats. Time to even the council up and vote republicans and independents to the council.
Reply(3)
5
Joy Trevino
4d ago
This is a conflict of interest. Zappone should Not be designing a liberal map. That should be done by a unbiased outside source.
Reply
4
Related
Spokane County sheriff undeterred by lawsuit, still disbanding homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Three residents of a Spokane, Washington, homeless camp and two service providers have asked a federal court to stop local leaders from disbanding the site near Interstate 90 in November. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told The Center Square on Monday that he is proceeding...
#4ThePeople: New $42K camera system to monitor Spokane County Elections Office
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Elections Office is now equipped with new security surveillance cameras to ensure your vote is secure. The surveillance system comes from the Help America Vote Act, which awarded nearly $400,000 to Spokane County. The cameras at the Elections Office cost around $42,000. The cameras are motion-detecting and record, not streaming. The cameras will not...
New approach, homeless provider begin as access tent is permitted through next June
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new approach and new provider are tackling the goal to clear Camp Hope by November, as the access tent on site is permitted until next June. Starting on Tuesday, the Salvation Army will run both the Trent resource center and Cannon shelter. With winter rapidly approaching, the city is scrambling to move people inside and try...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane terminates Guardians Foundation homeless contracts over fraud concerns
The Spokane City Council has terminated the city’s contract with the operator of two of its shelters after finding several accounting discrepancies and poor financial record keeping. The contractor, the Guardians Foundation, has a former employee under investigation for embezzlement. It also lost its IRS status as a non-profit...
Former Spokane County worker pleads guilty to theft of $1.38M in public funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former liability claims technician stole $1.38 million from Spokane County by filing fake claims, according to the Attorney General’s Office Rhonda Sue Ackerman has pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. She filed fake claims on behalf of 45 different claimants and requested claims payments from her office, according to the AGO. According to the state’s charging documents,...
Here’s how your votes are being counted this election
SPOKANE, Wash. — With 11 days away from Election Day, voters are sending in their ballots across the state. However, many are still scrutinizing the election process, questioning the integrity of mail-in ballots. With how transparent the Elections Office has been about its process, they want to ensure voters that their ballots are safe. Right now, officials are working around...
Housing availability up in Kootenai County
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A slowdown in the local real estate market is being credited with creating home-ownership opportunities that have not been available for years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Buyers now have the ability to take some time in the decision-making process, they have...
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
Spokane’s Camp Hope is the center of a political storm
The state's largest encampment, home to nearly 450 people, began as a protest but has become a microcosm of housing and homelessness issues nationwide.
City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
inlander.com
We looked at Spokane sheriff candidates' disciplinary records. Neither is spotless.
The two men vying to be Spokane County's next sheriff have some things in common. They're both Republicans with more than two decades of experience in the sheriff's office, and each has been disciplined for misconduct. The following accounts come from documents obtained by an Inlander records request. WADE NELSON.
Yakima, Spokane counties forfeit nearly $2M in federal rental aid
The U.S. Treasury pulled funds from jurisdictions that didn't meet the deadline to distribute at least 20% of their most recent allocation.
Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
FOX 28 Spokane
Parking payments via mobile app will include transaction fee
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Spokane will begin charging drivers who pay for parking via the ParkMobile app a 35-cent transaction fee per session. In a release, Parking Services explain the department suffered a $3.9 million loss in revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The department is self-funded and is not covered by taxpayer dollars, relying on on-street parking, commercial permits, reservations, residential, and violation fees for revenue. The department is responsible for hardware, technology infrastructure, system management, enforcement, and neighborhood parking complaint responses and relies on that revenue to maintain staff and operations.
Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
Collision at US 2 NB near Magnesium Road now cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking US 2 Northbound near Magnesium Road is now cleared. Spokane Area Traffic said to use other routes and expect long delays in the area. The right lane was closed as crews replaced a power pole in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
'We just need more good people out there': North Idaho CASA advocates raise funds to help children in foster care
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Growing up, life was not kind to Diana Chavez. Shortly after being born, she was sent to live with an aunt. When she was about 5 years old, she returned to live with her biological father. Not long afterward, she began a cycle of moving in and out of foster homes. She battled homelessness. Endured abuse. Lived with different people in different homes in different states.
Safety holds lifted at Lakeland schools, suspect in nearby family dispute arrested
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Safety holds have been lifted at Spirit Lake Elementary, Timberlake Middle School and Timberlake High School. The schools went into safety holds early Monday morning as police looked for an armed teenager in the area. Spirit Lake Police said the teen was wanted in connection to a family dispute that happened at a home nearby and...
New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
KHQ Right Now
Large power outage in north central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
Comments / 10