Melodie Kaltenbaugh
4d ago

I don’t get it, we vote on something, it passes, then at the whim of the democratic council they override us. Sounds like Russia, China, and Iran; is that what our state working towards?

Patricia Hull Lauber
4d ago

I do not trust the 5 democrats on the council. They are working real hard trying to turn Spokane into Seattle. Zapping is a no body following the lead of democrats. Time to even the council up and vote republicans and independents to the council.

Joy Trevino
4d ago

This is a conflict of interest. Zappone should Not be designing a liberal map. That should be done by a unbiased outside source.

