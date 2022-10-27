Donald Trump ‘Hammer and Scorecard’: Conspiracy theory explained

WILD conspiracy theories which have no basis in fact or reality have flooded the country in wake of Joe Biden's election victory over Donald Trump.

The "Hammer and Scorecard" is one of those fabricated theories.

The Hammer and Scorecard conspiracy theory claims there was voter fraud in the 2020 election Credit: Reuters

What is the 'Hammer and Scorecard' conspiracy theory?

The Hammer and Scorecard conspiracy theory surfaced after the presidential election in 2020.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump supporters falsely claimed a supercomputer named Hammer and a computer program named Scorecard modified the vote count in the election.

Some believe Dennis Montgomery was the face behind the alleged software and praised him, falsely claiming he sabotaged the election.

“He’s a genius, and he loves America,” retired Air Force Lieutenant Thomas McInerney said on Trump advisor Steve Bannon's podcast, adding: “He’s the programmer that made all this happen, and he’s on our side.”

“I think there are any number of things they need to investigate, including the likelihood that three percent of the vote total was changed in the pre-election voting ballots that were collected digitally by using the Hammer program and the software program called Scorecard,” Sidney Powell, the lawyer for former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, told Fox Business at the time.

“That would have amounted to a massive change in the vote.”

Joe Biden needed 270 electoral votes to win the election over Trump and he finished with more than 300 electoral votes.

Who is Dennis Montgomery?

Dennis Montgomery is a former intelligence officer at the center of a wild conspiracy theory, according to The Daily Beast.

He has previously been accused of being behind “one of the most elaborate and dangerous hoaxes in American history,” according to the news outlet.

Montgomery claimed to have developed software that would help the CIA breach Al Qaeda’s systems after the September 11, 2001, attacks, according to the Daily Beast.

The outlet reported that Montgomery claimed he had discovered information proving that hijackers were going to hijack planes flying to the US from Europe and Mexico.

However, his so-called technology was a hoax and did not exist.

President Donald Trump Credit: AFP or licensors

Is Donald Trump still backing the conspiracy theory?

Trump has continued to espouse the claim that the election had been stolen from him two years after President Joe Biden won the presidency.

In a podcast interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza, Trump claimed each person was able to vote 28 times at different locations, causing Biden to win the election.

"... They voted six, seven, eight times. As much as they could in the local area," Trump claimed.

"Some of the people went back, I guess they said 28 times in one day, to vote at different places.”

The spread of voter fraud has been disproven after several states were forced to recount after Trump claimed he won in that state.

Trump referenced D'Souza's conspiracy documentary, 2,000 Mules, which claims Biden was supporting "armed mules" to produce additional ballots.

During the interview, Trump didn't say where he had arrived at 28 votes per person but said the ballot stuffers didn't produce more votes because they would have been revealed.

"They're very smart," he said.

Trump's claims come as poll statistics show his popularity among the Republican party is dipping, and a new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll revealed more than six in ten Americans don't want him to run in the 2024 election.

"His numbers don’t move. They’re locked in,” Lee Miringoff, the director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion told PBS.

“The good thing for former President Trump is his numbers don’t drop. The bad thing is he’s only talking about a third of the electorate who are in his corner.”

Those who voted for Trump in the 2016 election are saying their allegiance is beginning to change, with many believing he doesn't have a chance to win.

Jim Holladay, an independent voter from North Carolina, voted for Trump in 2020 but now says the former president should step aside.

“He’s done some things that are borderline stupid. I don’t think that kind of thing is going to help unite the country,” Jim Holladay, an independent voter from North Carolina, told the outlet.

Citing the classified documents found in Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, Holladay said: “I don’t think he can win.

“I don’t think he can pull the Republican Party together and win the election. I think too many people are scared of him.”