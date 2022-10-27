ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

OSU offers best bang for your buck in Oklahoma, SmartAsset study says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — College can be a huge investment and a big life decision for students. SmartAsset recently completed its eight-annual study on which Oklahoma colleges and universities give students the best return on that investment. In order to determine which school offers the best value, SmartAsset compared...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Friday Night Rivals: Blanchard at Bethany

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Friday Night Rivals is back for another week!. This week’s matchup has Blanchard going on the road to square off against Bethany. Watch a stream of the game in the player below. If you’re on mobile and can’t see the player, click here to watch instead.
BLANCHARD, OK
BOK announces Shania Twain concert

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The BOK Center announced Friday that Shania Twain is coming to Tulsa. The stop will be part of her Queen of Me Tour with special guest Breland. Anyone interested can buy tickets for the June 3 show starting next Friday Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.
TULSA, OK
Frontier Public Schools cancels classes Friday due to note threatening students

RED ROCK, Okla. (KOKH) — Frontier Public Schools canceled classes on Friday after finding a note that "could be construed" as a threat against four high school students. The school said canceling classes on Friday will allow them and the county sheriff’s department to conduct a full investigation.
Tulsa Zoo mourns loss of 17-year-old Malayan tiger

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is mourning the loss of its 17-year-old Malayan tiger named Gahara after he was humanly euthanized. While being treated for lameness in one of his legs, a physical exam revealed that cancer was present and had spread to other parts of his body, the zoo said.
TULSA, OK
Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
What's Going On This Halloween Weekend

It's Halloween weekend and if you're looking for some fun things to do with the kids or maybe just the adults, we've got you covered. Take a look at What's Going On in the metro and beyond. You can also find lots to do at the Grand Casino Hotel &...
SHAWNEE, OK
Oklahoma City man accused of knowingly spreading HIV

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested and charged with knowingly giving at least three woman HIV. Fox 25 spoke to a victim who did not want to be identified but says she is speaking to warn others. Ernest Lacour is charged with three counts of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Man killed in Friday morning wreck in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash around 3:10 Friday morning near I-44 just south of Southwest 59th Street. Officials say Luis Ruiz-Esquivel lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a ditch. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials believe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Despite recent rains, officials warn of continued fire danger in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — According to Oklahoma Forestry Services, the public should use "extreme caution in the face of elevated fire danger," despite recent rainfall in the state. Officials are highlighting their continued concerns as they work to prevent blazes from breaking out. On Thursday near Bell Cow...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Rally held in Oklahoma City to show support for Iranian protesters

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Iranians of Oklahoma gathered in Oklahoma City on Saturday. People at the event gathered to protest brutality and human rights violations committed by Iran's Islamic Republic. Dozens of people were on hand for Saturday's rally, holding signs with special messages of support while forming a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Boeing Hiring Event

Boeing, one of the largest aerospace companies, is hosting a hiring event today, Friday October 28th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It's located at 6001 South Air Depot in Oklahoma City. Jasmine Anderson spoke with Jeff Anderson, the director of engineering at Boeing OKC, about the different positions the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

