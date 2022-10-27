Read full article on original website
OSU offers best bang for your buck in Oklahoma, SmartAsset study says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — College can be a huge investment and a big life decision for students. SmartAsset recently completed its eight-annual study on which Oklahoma colleges and universities give students the best return on that investment. In order to determine which school offers the best value, SmartAsset compared...
Three months in, Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline ranks in top ten across nation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Just three months following the launch of Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline in mid-July this year, the call center reports it is seeing high levels of response and assistance. According to the call center's dashboard, the state currently operates at a 99.9% answer rate with...
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Friday Night Rivals: Blanchard at Bethany
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Friday Night Rivals is back for another week!. This week’s matchup has Blanchard going on the road to square off against Bethany. Watch a stream of the game in the player below. If you’re on mobile and can’t see the player, click here to watch instead.
BOK announces Shania Twain concert
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The BOK Center announced Friday that Shania Twain is coming to Tulsa. The stop will be part of her Queen of Me Tour with special guest Breland. Anyone interested can buy tickets for the June 3 show starting next Friday Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.
Some OKCPS parents favor $955M bond but unsure it will help staff shortages
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools is asking voters to pass a $955M bond and while some parents plan to vote in favor of the bond, they say not all problems can be solved with the investment. Oklahoma will vote on the bond Nov 8, deciding...
Frontier Public Schools cancels classes Friday due to note threatening students
RED ROCK, Okla. (KOKH) — Frontier Public Schools canceled classes on Friday after finding a note that "could be construed" as a threat against four high school students. The school said canceling classes on Friday will allow them and the county sheriff’s department to conduct a full investigation.
Tulsa Zoo mourns loss of 17-year-old Malayan tiger
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is mourning the loss of its 17-year-old Malayan tiger named Gahara after he was humanly euthanized. While being treated for lameness in one of his legs, a physical exam revealed that cancer was present and had spread to other parts of his body, the zoo said.
Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
What's Going On This Halloween Weekend
It's Halloween weekend and if you're looking for some fun things to do with the kids or maybe just the adults, we've got you covered. Take a look at What's Going On in the metro and beyond. You can also find lots to do at the Grand Casino Hotel &...
Oklahoma City man accused of knowingly spreading HIV
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested and charged with knowingly giving at least three woman HIV. Fox 25 spoke to a victim who did not want to be identified but says she is speaking to warn others. Ernest Lacour is charged with three counts of...
Thief falls through the ceiling to break into Off the Hook Seafood restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are investigating a burglary that left owners of Off the Hook Seafood shocked. The thief took an unusual route into the building. At around 8 a.m. Wednesday night, the alarms started blaring in the closed restaurant. The owner, Loniesha Tempson, said...
Man killed in Friday morning wreck in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash around 3:10 Friday morning near I-44 just south of Southwest 59th Street. Officials say Luis Ruiz-Esquivel lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a ditch. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials believe...
Despite recent rains, officials warn of continued fire danger in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — According to Oklahoma Forestry Services, the public should use "extreme caution in the face of elevated fire danger," despite recent rainfall in the state. Officials are highlighting their continued concerns as they work to prevent blazes from breaking out. On Thursday near Bell Cow...
Rally held in Oklahoma City to show support for Iranian protesters
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Iranians of Oklahoma gathered in Oklahoma City on Saturday. People at the event gathered to protest brutality and human rights violations committed by Iran's Islamic Republic. Dozens of people were on hand for Saturday's rally, holding signs with special messages of support while forming a...
Boeing Hiring Event
Boeing, one of the largest aerospace companies, is hosting a hiring event today, Friday October 28th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It's located at 6001 South Air Depot in Oklahoma City. Jasmine Anderson spoke with Jeff Anderson, the director of engineering at Boeing OKC, about the different positions the...
Broken Arrow police believe tragedy that claimed 8 lives to be murder-suicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department provided an update to the homicide investigation that claimed eight lives Thursday night. The Chief of Police Brandon Berryhill says they believe it to be a murder-suicide. Both adults are suspected. The six children who died ranged in age from...
OKC Housing Authority makes repairs after woman raises safety concerns over The Towers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As rent continues to rise across the country, some people find themselves dealing with another battle: apartment safety. Fox 25's Jasmine Anderson sat down with the Oklahoma City Housing Authority to get some answers about security issues at The Towers in OKC. Joy Reardon has...
Police looking for man who stole over $100 worth of gas from Enid gas station
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is looking to identify a man and/or his vehicle after he stole gas from a mini mart. Police say this man stole more than $125 worth of gas from the Maine Street Mini Mart. The man was described to officers as...
