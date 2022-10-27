Library Welcomes Poet Al Russell on November 10

The Greensboro Public Library is offering An Evening with Poet Al Russell from 6-8 pm, Thursday, November 10 at the Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Pkwy.

Al Russell, MFA graduate of the University of New Hampshire, is the author of Children of the Anxious City and Lookinglasshouse, which was published in 2021. Their poems have been published by Jersey Devil Press, The Light Ekphrastic, Midway Journal and others. They are a poetry editor for Outlook Springs, college English instructor, freelance writer, plant lover, dog bestie, and now parent to a beautiful little boy.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information email Kelsey Nation.