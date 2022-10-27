Read full article on original website
Markets Turn More Bullish
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in overall market sentiment after US stocks gained on Friday despite a plunge in Amazon.com AMZN shares. On a weekly basis, the major indices notched notable gains, with the 30-stock Dow index gaining 5.7% last week to record its best performance since May.
todaynftnews.com
BlurExchange: dangerously upgradeable proxy contract
Twitter account 0xQuit tweets Blur contract review. Blur, OpenSea, and LooksRare follow similar modular components for contracts. NFT marketplace Blur went live on October 20, 2022. oSnipe Founder 0xQuit followed up on an earlier Blur Twitter. with another contract review but the Twitter account was disappointed with what they found.
crowdfundinsider.com
PayPal Brings Back $2500 Penalty for Violations of Acceptable Use Policy
After claiming it was a mistake, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has re-animated its $2500 penalty for each violation of its Acceptable Use Policy. Once again, Twitter users slammed the overreach of the financial services firm. Earlier this month, PayPal was lambasted for its authoritarian move and intolerance of free speech. Users across...
todaynftnews.com
Scammer flooded counterfeit Reddit NFTs on OpenSea
A suite of fake Reddit NFTs that aimed to exploit the buzz resulting from the social platform’s move into Web3, has been delisted by OpenSea. Reddit’s official NFT Collectible Avatars incredibly rose to fame this month. The per day transaction volume set a new record of over $2 million on Sunday.
todaynftnews.com
Animoca Brands and TinyTap partner up to create the first NFTs for education
Publisher non-fungible tokens have been introduced by Animoca Brands and TinyTap, a company that supports gaming and metaverse intellectual rights. The firms believe that the auction of the Publisher NFTs is the first step in creating a new, decentralized educational system. Publisher NFTs is a brand-new service part of TinyTap’s...
todaynftnews.com
OpenSea partners with Pinata to deliver content efficiently
OpenSea and Pinatacloud’s collaboration will boost content delivery to a whole new level-playing field. @OpenSea is the biggest web3 marketplace for NFTs and crypto collectibles. @pinatacloud is a leading media management company for developers and creators building the future of web3. OpenSea required a media infrastructure to deliver content...
todaynftnews.com
Regulatory ambiguity signify NFT projects ought to be careful, says SEC Commissioner, Hester Peirce
The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Yuga Labs on the grounds of violating securities. However, the Commission has not issued any statement about its position on non-fungible tokens, which has made creators annoyed and uncertain regarding how to navigate what according to them is an ambiguous regulatory environment. These...
todaynftnews.com
LVCIDIA announces 5000 NFTs staked in 24 hours after launch
FVCKRENDER launched LVCIDIA which is built in Unreal Engine. LVCIDIA announces 5000 NFTs staked since launch. Ohhshiny narrates how FVCKRENDER founded LVCIDIA. LVCIDIA STAKING is live. LVCIDIA launches its FIRST ERA on Oct 27th at 7 pm ET. 5000 NFTs were staked in 24 hours’ time. This means they staked 30% of all the NFTs that exist in their ecosystem.
todaynftnews.com
Messari data shows that one layer-1 blockchain is gaining ground on ETH in the NFT sector
In accordance with a recently released report shared by the crypto analytics firm Messari, it was shown that one layer-1 blockchain is growing strongly over Ethereum in the NFT sector. Furthermore, the report revealed that the second largest position in the NFT sector is held by Solana, and this was revealed on the basis of secondary sales volume, behind only Ethereum.
