Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in overall market sentiment after US stocks gained on Friday despite a plunge in Amazon.com AMZN shares. On a weekly basis, the major indices notched notable gains, with the 30-stock Dow index gaining 5.7% last week to record its best performance since May.
todaynftnews.com

BlurExchange: dangerously upgradeable proxy contract

Twitter account 0xQuit tweets Blur contract review. Blur, OpenSea, and LooksRare follow similar modular components for contracts. NFT marketplace Blur went live on October 20, 2022. oSnipe Founder 0xQuit followed up on an earlier Blur Twitter. with another contract review but the Twitter account was disappointed with what they found.
crowdfundinsider.com

PayPal Brings Back $2500 Penalty for Violations of Acceptable Use Policy

After claiming it was a mistake, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has re-animated its $2500 penalty for each violation of its Acceptable Use Policy. Once again, Twitter users slammed the overreach of the financial services firm. Earlier this month, PayPal was lambasted for its authoritarian move and intolerance of free speech. Users across...
todaynftnews.com

Scammer flooded counterfeit Reddit NFTs on OpenSea

A suite of fake Reddit NFTs that aimed to exploit the buzz resulting from the social platform’s move into Web3, has been delisted by OpenSea. Reddit’s official NFT Collectible Avatars incredibly rose to fame this month. The per day transaction volume set a new record of over $2 million on Sunday.
todaynftnews.com

Animoca Brands and TinyTap partner up to create the first NFTs for education

Publisher non-fungible tokens have been introduced by Animoca Brands and TinyTap, a company that supports gaming and metaverse intellectual rights. The firms believe that the auction of the Publisher NFTs is the first step in creating a new, decentralized educational system. Publisher NFTs is a brand-new service part of TinyTap’s...
todaynftnews.com

OpenSea partners with Pinata to deliver content efficiently

OpenSea and Pinatacloud’s collaboration will boost content delivery to a whole new level-playing field. @OpenSea is the biggest web3 marketplace for NFTs and crypto collectibles. @pinatacloud is a leading media management company for developers and creators building the future of web3. OpenSea required a media infrastructure to deliver content...
todaynftnews.com

LVCIDIA announces 5000 NFTs staked in 24 hours after launch

FVCKRENDER launched LVCIDIA which is built in Unreal Engine. LVCIDIA announces 5000 NFTs staked since launch. Ohhshiny narrates how FVCKRENDER founded LVCIDIA. LVCIDIA STAKING is live. LVCIDIA launches its FIRST ERA on Oct 27th at 7 pm ET. 5000 NFTs were staked in 24 hours’ time. This means they staked 30% of all the NFTs that exist in their ecosystem.
todaynftnews.com

Messari data shows that one layer-1 blockchain is gaining ground on ETH in the NFT sector

In accordance with a recently released report shared by the crypto analytics firm Messari, it was shown that one layer-1 blockchain is growing strongly over Ethereum in the NFT sector. Furthermore, the report revealed that the second largest position in the NFT sector is held by Solana, and this was revealed on the basis of secondary sales volume, behind only Ethereum.

