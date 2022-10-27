ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Local museum honors Bethlehem’s industrial history

On his second day of college, Mike Piersa, ‘08G, walked into the National Museum of Industrial History to pursue a volunteering opportunity. Piersa, a Moravian University undergraduate student at the time, stayed in Bethlehem and continued volunteering at the museum throughout the duration of his master’s program at Lehigh.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Editorial: A stressful spooky season

As children, we counted down the days until Oct. 31. From the sheer excitement of collecting buckets of candy while trick-or-treating, to the cupcake-filled costume parties in the classroom, Halloween was always a long-anticipated, stress-free celebration. And while some still view the holiday with the same level of excitement in...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

