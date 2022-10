The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it will be hosting the 2022 NABC SEMA Celebration this year during the 2022 SEMA Show, bringing its annual awards and Recycled Rides presentation to the SEMA Reveal main stage outside the Las Vegas Convention Center. The 2022 NABC SEMA Celebration will be...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 18 HOURS AGO