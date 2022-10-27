Learn to Mountain Bike November 12, 13, and December 4

The Greensboro Mountain Bike Experience (GMBE) has three free mountain-biking sessions in November and December. Bikes are provided or you can bring your own. Bring a helmet, water bottle, and bike gloves if you have them. All experience levels are welcome. This program is free but registration is required.

Upcoming Events:

Children ages 9 and up and adults are invited to learn-to-mountain bike at the Bald Eagle Trail on Saturday, November 12, from 10 am to noon.

Children ages 6-18 are invited to ride the Keeley Park Pump Track and practice skills on Sunday, November 13, from 1:30-3 pm.

Children ages 9 and up and adults are invited to ride the Reedy Fork Mountain Bike Trail on Sunday, December 4, from 1-3 pm. Participants will meet at the Richardson-Taylor Nature Preserve parking area, 300 Plainfield Rd.

The GMBE is a unique opportunity for riders of any skill level to learn the fun sport of mountain biking. A mobile biking trailer supplies riders with gear and an instructor will teach participants how to safely ride.

This beginner instruction teaches how to choose the appropriate bike frame, how to replace the chain if it pops off, and basic bike care. The emphasis is on safety: eyes on the trail, how to navigate roots, and other basic skills to prepare riders for any of Greensboro’s seven mountain biking trails.

For more information, contact Outdoor Education Coordinator Lauren Elledge at 336-373-2481.