kvrr.com
Bomb Squad Called To Cass Co. Jail After Item Found In Incoming Inmates Backpack
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Bomb Squad is called to the Cass County Jail after a suspicious device is found in an incoming inmates backpack. A Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea, Jr. was being booked around 3 Sunday afternoon. Bomb...
kvrr.com
Fargo Police investigate body found in Red River
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Police Department is investigating a body found in the Red River. They responded to a report around 11:15 this morning, just north of Main Avenue. At this time, they have not indentified the person but say it is a male. The investigation is...
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
kfgo.com
Suspect in south Fargo shooting arrested
FARGO (KFGO) – A woman Fargo Police have been searching for in connection to a shooting earlier this month was arrested Friday morning. Fargo Police say 23-year-old Tarnelle Abraham was arrested by Cass County Sheriff’s deputies for felony warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated reckless endangerment. She is accused of shooting a woman in the 2700 block of 47th Street South on October 10th.
kvrr.com
2 Arrested After Disturbance, Interstate Traffic Stop
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police arrest two people after a disturbance they say began in Fargo. A caller told authorities that his vehicle might have been shot at near I-94 and 20th Street in Moorhead around 2:30 Friday morning. Police found the suspect vehicle and stopped it without...
kfgo.com
The Fargo Police Department to Host Downtown Substation Opening
FARGO, N.D. – In celebration of the Grand Opening of its Downtown Substation located at 511 4th Avenue North on the first floor of the Mercantile Building, The Fargo Police Department (FPD) will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. FPD officers will be set up outside the Substation but will transition inside in the event of inclement weather.
KNOX News Radio
2 motorcyclists killed in separate ND accidents
Two motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents Saturday in southeast North Dakota. The State Patrol says a 38-year-old man from Byron (MN), died in a crash in Fargo at around 1:45 PM Saturday. On the 3500 block of Westrac Drive, the driver lost control of the cycle, which struck a...
740thefan.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – One man died in a rollover motorcycle crash in Fargo on Saturday afternoon around 1:43 p.m. at 3500 Block Westrac Drive, when the driver lost control and struck a curb, throwing the man from the motorcycle. The motorcycle left a private parking lot, entered Westrac...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Police arrest 4 suspects and recover drugs and weapons in Fargo Moorhead area drug busts
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo and Moorhead Police Departments have announced the arrests of 4 people in connection with an alleged narcotics distribution ring operating in the FM metro. The arrests and recovery of drugs and weapons happened in busts in Fargo and Moorhead on Tuesday October 25th. One SWAT...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are confirming a man’s body was pulled from the Red River working near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail. Emergency crews were called around 11:15 a.m. Sunday for the report of a body in the river. A witness...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Police K9 passes away unexpectedly
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a sad day for the West Fargo Police Department after authorities say one of its K9′s crossed the rainbow bridge unexpectedly earlier this week. K9 ToSti (Toe-chee) was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd that joined WFPD in November 2015. He was...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead police search neighborhood after burglary call
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police searched a Moorhead neighborhood overnight following an alleged call for a burglary. It happened just after 11:30 P.M. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the 1700 block of 7th St. S. A viewer tells Valley News Live a perimeter was set up around their...
valleynewslive.com
S. Fargo kid’s bike stolen in broad daylight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday, a bike was stolen from a S. Fargo family in broad daylight. The alleged crime happened on camera. “The reason I chose this neighborhood, I feel like it is quiet and safe over here. And to hear this happen to me I was so shocked.” said Tea Guo, who’s son’s bike was stolen on Friday.
valleynewslive.com
Procession held for West Fargo PD K-9 who died unexpectedly
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Numerous people gathered to honor the service of ToSti, a K-9 dog who was a part of the West Fargo Police Dept. The veteran dog died unexpectedly this past weekend. ”ToSti was usually strictly business, he wanted to work, he had a very strong...
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Chief speaks against legalizing marijuana use; says drug use fuels crime
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Police Chief Dennis Otterness is among those speaking out against Measure 2, the November ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota. "You know there is no question that drugs and alcohol fuel, I would estimate well over 90 percent of the crime...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Tensions run hot at Fargo Police Oversight Meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department and Police Chief Dave Zibolski are facing pressure from the city's Oversight and Advisory Board. Tensions ran high at Thursday's board meeting, as members expressed concerns about accountability in the department. The board discussed findings of an internal investigation that found no wrongdoing in a July officer-involved shooting, while also discussing the recent decision for no charges or wrongdoing found in a similar incident in Mapleton.
valleynewslive.com
Man sentenced to life without parole for brutal murder of 14-year-old
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 16 months after 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen was stabbed, choked and strangled for nearly 30 minutes in the Party City parking lot, the man responsible has been sentenced in the case. 23-year-old Arthur Kollie will spend the rest of his life in prison without the...
kfgo.com
Oversight Board asking for independent investigation into Fargo officer-involved shooting
FARGO (KFGO) – An officer-involved fatal shooting in Fargo continues to raise questions from the public and they want answers. Fargo Police Advisory and Oversight Board member David Hogenson has recommended the city conduct an independent investigation into the shooting death of Shane Netterville in July. “This is important,”...
valleynewslive.com
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this woman?. A Fargo Woman claims a Halloween grinch stole her decoration, right off of her front lawn. She caught it on video and says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S. She says her young daughter is devastated.
