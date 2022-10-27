ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

$leazy EZ unleashes evil in new horror movie music video, 'Stuck Inside'

Right on time for Halloween, New Orleans rapper $leazy EZ has a new, horrifying music video for their single "Stuck Inside." Shot like a found footage horror flick, the video follows four paranormal investigators checking out an eerie house in Harahan when one investigator (played by $leazy) unwittingly unleashes evil into the group. Watch the music video below.
Deadline

Emilia Clarke To Star As Constance Lloyd, Oscar Wilde’s Wife, In New Film From Sophie Hyde — AFM

Emilia Clarke is set to lead An Ideal Wife, the new film from Good Luck to You, Leo Grande director Sophie Hyde where she will play the Irish children’s author and Oscar Wilde’s wife, Constance Lloyd.  We hear the film charts the story of Oscar Wilde’s marriage to Lloyd, an author and activist, and the sexual awakening she experienced after she learned that Wilde was homosexual. Embankment films is handling the pic, which will be presented to buyers at AFM this week. The UK production and sales company has been talking to buyers about the project for a few months and Clarke...
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: KanYE West is antisemitic, and wrong

Hate is such a strong word. We should not use it, or be deliberate and use it with caution. I hate what Kanye "Ye" West has been doing and saying. For those who don't know, I'll cut to the chase: Ye, formerly and most popularly known as Kanye West, has used racist, anti-Semitic language repeatedly in recent days. He's lost big money, and respect.
NOLA.com

Bracelets woven of hair were romantic memorials, created by women artists in 18th-century Britain

Hair jewelry, as its name suggests, is jewelry carefully crafted and created with real human hair, typically made to memorialize someone recently deceased. While the popularity of hair jewelry wouldn’t peak in the West until the reign of Queen Victoria, the tradition of hair being used as a vital component of mourning has its start back in the Middle Ages in Europe. This late 18th-century hair bracelet found in NOMA’s collection with an attached portrait miniature is an exquisite example of this handcraft often associated with women.
