Emilia Clarke is set to lead An Ideal Wife, the new film from Good Luck to You, Leo Grande director Sophie Hyde where she will play the Irish children’s author and Oscar Wilde’s wife, Constance Lloyd. We hear the film charts the story of Oscar Wilde’s marriage to Lloyd, an author and activist, and the sexual awakening she experienced after she learned that Wilde was homosexual. Embankment films is handling the pic, which will be presented to buyers at AFM this week. The UK production and sales company has been talking to buyers about the project for a few months and Clarke...

