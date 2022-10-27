1 Killed In Fatal Rollover Crash In Tulsa

A man is dead after a rollover crash on 71st and South Elwood Ave, according to Tulsa Police.

Police say two adults and four children under the age of five were in the car when the crash happened. They say the driver of the vehicle had a medical event and the passenger tried to take the wheel but the car flipped on its side before skidding into the median.

When officers and EMSA arrived they say 23-year-old Jeremiah Shelton was unresponsive but had a weak pulse. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say the other adult and the children did not have serious injuries.

Authorities have now re-opened the west and eastbound lanes of West 71st street.

This is a developing story...