On Oct. 12, Coloradans were given a reason to celebrate: President Joe Biden designated the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument in Colorado. That same morning, before Air Force One touched down in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, the Department of the Interior received a proposal for a 20-year administrative mineral withdrawal for the Thompson Divide area. If […] The post Thompson Divide protections are just as significant as Camp Hale designation appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

COLORADO STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO