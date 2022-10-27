Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma State falls in poll after shutout loss to K-State
Oklahoma State fell in the AP Top 25 poll after their shutout loss to Kansas State. Kansas State dealt Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday, dropping OSU to No. 18 in the poll. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for...
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
KCTV 5
Kansas State leaps up rankings following drubbing of Oklahoma State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas State’s emphatic 48-0 win over then No. 9 Oklahoma State sent a strong message to the Associated Press poll voters. The Wildcats moved up nine spots in the rankings to No. 13 in the latest release. The win over Oklahoma State was the second...
What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 48-0 win against Oklahoma State
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Had to respond after a tough loss last week and guys had a really good week of preparation and we were focused. We were excited to be at home, we hadn’t been home since October 1. I told the guys on Thursday, I told the guys this morning to be where your feet are. It's one of the greatest environments in college football. We're gonna have a sellout crowd. It was homecoming. Embrace this and the fans embrace the fact that it was gonna be crazy loud. And then just cut loose and let it rip and play without fear and up until when we went in at whatever time we went in 14, 15, 25 minutes before we played whenever we did go in. That's when we made the decision. And Colin and I spoke with both quarterbacks together, and Adrian [Martinez] didn't feel like he was 100% confident in what he was going to be able to do and I appreciate that because the kids a team player, and we knew we were going to be good either way because well it taken multiple reps with the o-lines and this game we thought was going to be less quarterback run and more spinning and throwing the football around and so we made the decision that Will is gonna go, everybody was at peace with that decision. I don't know what will happen next week, but I don't worry about next week, after the press conference and all figured out after that. I can't be more proud of Will Howard, and how he came out and electrified the crowd, electrified our team. Had great poise and had great confidence. The fourth down play ignited us going forward on fourth and long and Kade [Warner] making a big touchdown. And I just thought we stayed in the fight the entire time. This game, I never felt comfortable until midway through the fourth quarter, and I just kept telling those guys to stay in the fight, stay in the fight. And they did that. I thought our defense was phenomenal and held a really good offense to no points somehow, which is crazy, as talented as they are. We played as well as we could play. And I'm excited for our guys. And we're gonna enjoy this for 24 hours and we gotta get back to work.”
Daily Delivery: Kansas State’s defense displays its best ‘Mob mentality’ in shutting out Oklahoma State
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. While the postgame focus following Kansas State's 48-0 beatdown of ninth-ranked Oklahoma State has centered on a certain quarterback Fitz decided not to name in this Daily Delivery, the defense deserves a big shout-out. Not since the heyday of K-State defense when the players called themselves the 'Lynch Mob' has Fitz seen a defensive performance by the Wildcats this dominating. They may now just call themselves the Mob, but their mentality and the work of some former walk-on linebackers, brought destructive defense back to Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
sunflowerstateradio.com
No. 22 Wildcats Silence No. 9 Sooners 48-0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The theme for Kansas State Homecoming week was “Wildcat Dreams.” K-State in dream-like fashion issued a statement across the college football world with one of the most lopsided victories in top-10 history. Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, and the defense...
Mike Gundy Is Getting Crushed For Oklahoma State's Blowout Loss To Kansas State
Even the folks in Manhattan couldn't have seen this one coming. Kansas State put it on Mike Gundy and No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday, hanging 48 on the Cowboys in the massive shutout win. The Wildcats were up 35-0 at the half on one of the top-ranked teams in...
No. 9 Oklahoma State Blown Out By Kansas State: Fans React
Big 12 football was in for a wild ride on Saturday afternoon. The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the conference's second-highest-rated team, was blown out by Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats scored 48 points and shutout Mike Gundy's supposed high-powered offense. It's the worst loss of...
The Drive 10.30.22: Wildcats rampage to victory
No. 22 Kansas State drop-kicked the ninth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys, 48-0, on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The victory moved the Wildcats to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12, where they sit alone in second place behind unbeaten TCU. Kansas football was idle this week as basketball season nears in Lawrence. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Scott Chasen, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
Ponca City News
Fox statues arrive in Ponca City
The City Arts organization received 25 fox statues in the morning on Wednesday, Oct. 26. These statues were manufactured in the USA by a Nebraska-based company called Icon Poly. The statues manufactured from polyurethane resin casting, and are meant to reference the sport of fox hunting that E.W. Marland brought to Oklahoma. The foxes that Marland and others hunted were not indigenous to this…
publicradiotulsa.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
Parents concerned over ‘Implicit Bias Test’ in Kansas school curriculum
Some Kansas parents are expressing concern over their children having to take the Implicit Bias Test.
KOCO
Concerning piece of paper leads Frontier Schools to cancel Friday classes
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — Frontier Schools in northern Oklahoma was out of school Friday after a concerning piece of paper containing students’ names was found. Deputies said it was all a misunderstanding. The threat was serious enough to close the school district but the sheriff’s office said no students are in danger.
kaynewscow.com
Phillips 66 issues statement on staff reductions
HOUSTON, Texas — Phillips 66 officials confirmed today that the company is reducing staff at several locations including Ponca City. “Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings,” said Bernardo Fallas, Phillips 66 Media Relations. “As a result of this effort, some employees have been given new assignments in their current location while some have been offered positions at other sites, and some positions have been eliminated.”
YOU DECIDE 2022: 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate stumps for Mullin in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two years ago, she was making the case to be the standard-bearer of the Democratic Party, and now Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is crisscrossing the country to campaign for Republicans, including Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R) running for the U.S. Senate. Gabbard praised and endorsed...
247Sports
