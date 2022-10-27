Read full article on original website
Philly man admits to eluding, cocaine distribution in Atlantic City
A “persistent offender” admitted Wednesday to eluding police in Hammonton and conspiring to distribute cocaine in Atlantic City. Tyree Bey, 30, of Philadelphia, drove as fast as 124 miles per hour as he fled a motor vehicle stop Jan. 20, 2018, on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hammonton.
Wildwood Crest man who shot himself in Atlantic City sentenced to prison
A Wildwood Crest man was sentenced to prison in a plea agreement that wrapped up three separate cases that included a shooting and drug dealing. Christopher DiAntonio, 20, was sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful possession of a handgun in a shooting where he was wounded, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said.
Man fell through ceiling, stole $700K from N.J. check-cashing business, authorities say
A New Jersey man was charged almost exactly five years after allegedly robbing a check-cashing business in West Long Branch, authorities announced Friday. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun. The West Long Branch...
Jurors: Vineland, NJ police didn’t violate rights of man who died
CAMDEN — A federal court jury has decided that Vineland police did not violate the civil rights of a man who died shortly after a physical altercation during his arrest 7 1/2 years ago. After a trial, jurors in federal court in Camden sided with the city Oct. 19...
Second man charged in killing of Atlantic City woman
A Millville man is now charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an Atlantic City woman in August. Quamel Schaffer, 30, is the second man jailed in Malikah McLaughlin’s killing.
Angry mom who plowed car into 3 teens released from NJ jail
GLASSBORO — A mom who admitted to driving at three teenage girls in a parking lot after a fight with the father of their infant was released from jail during her detention hearing Friday. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, dropped her 3-month-old at the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
51-year-old Villas, NJ, Woman Busted on Drug Charges
A Villas woman has been charged with a number of drug violations following her arrest by Cape May County authorities. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Chief Kevin Lewis of the Lower Township Police Department, and Chief John Stevenson of the North Wildwood Police Department have announced the arrest of Dawn Corcoran, 51, of Villas.
Atlantic City man pleads guilty in shooting that wounded teen girl
Tyron Outlaw with attorney Ed Weinstock/BreakingAC. An Atlantic City man admitted Thursday that he wounded a 16-year-old girl in a shooting last year. Tyron Outlaw said he did not know the girl, but gave no reason for shooting the stranger.
N.J. woman freed as she awaits trial for allegedly driving car into crowd, hitting 3 teens
A woman charged with attempted murder after she allegedly ran over three teenagers following a melee at an apartment complex in Gloucester County has been ordered released from jail pending trial. A judge ordered Mikayla A. Rodriguez-Green’s release with various conditions, including home detention, on Friday. Rodriguez-Green, 20, of...
Fire rips through Galloway Township apartment building, officer hospitalized
A fire ripped through an apartment complex in Galloway Township, Atlantic County, early Saturday, forcing residents in 18 affected units to evacuate. A Galloway Township Police Officer was taken to AtlantiCare Mainland Division for smoke inhalation sustained during rescue efforts, according to a release posted on the Galloway Township Police Department’s Facebook page.
Deptford & Philadelphia Men Admit Drug Trafficking in Camden Federal Court
A Philadelphia man today admitted trafficking in large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, and a New Jersey man admitted to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on October 28, 2022. Kevin Salmon, 25, of Philadelphia, and John Munson,...
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Fatal Cumberland County DWI Crash
A Philadelphia man has been indicted in connection with a fatal DWI crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. Brian A. Trexler, 23, of Oakmont Street, drove off of Route 347 in Maurice River Township on May 30, 2021, striking several trees, New Jersey State Police said. Brad M. Geist, of...
South Jersey Man Attempted To Hire Inmate To Kill Lead Investigator In His Murder Case: Report
A South Jersey man tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill the lead investigator in his murder case, NJ Advance Media reported. Former Lindenwold resident Kenneth Saal, 33, also wanted to kill another random woman to cast doubt on charges that he murdered a co-worker, the outlet said, citing court documents.
Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store
CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township. Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody,...
Deputy charged with selling guns, including 2 used in shooting near Roxborough High: Court documents
Court documents say two of the firearms Samir Ahmad sold on October 13 were traced by law enforcement as being used in a deadly ambush shooting after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School two weeks earlier.
3 people shot, injured when gunman fires into crowd on Philadelphia street corner
Three people were shot and injured when a gunman opened fire into a crowd on a street corner in Philadelphia's Mantua section.
6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say
Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
WATCH: Police Search for Cow on the ‘Moo-ve' in Burlington, NJ
Police in Burlington City, New Jersey, are tapping into their inner cowboy as they work to track down a rather unusual suspect that’s been “moo-ving” through the area since Sunday. “We had multiple calls about a cow on front lawns and yards, everything like that. It was...
Ocean City, NJ Family in Devastating Fire Thank Community for Help
An Ocean City family who lost everything but each other in a life-changing fire took time to write a letter thanking the people who have been helping them and remembering them in the days since the fire. The letter appeared on a GoFundMe page dedicated to assisting them. Early Tuesday...
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
