Mountain lion still roaming on west side of Springfield, here's what we know

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources detected a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield.

As of Thursday afternoon, the mountain lion was still near Springfield. Both IDNR and state Conservation Police are tracking the cougar through GPS that was installed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission last year as part of a research project.

According to IDNR, there only have been eight sightings of mountain lions in the state in the past 20 years.

However, this is the second time this month that the animals have been documented in Illinois. The first animal was hit and killed by a motorist Oct. 16 on Interstate 88 near DeKalb.

Here's a look at what you need to know about mountain lions:

What, exactly, is a mountain lion?

More popularly known as cougars or pumas, a mountain lion is a large type of cat usually found across both American continents. According to IDNR, they are usually tan-colored with a white chin and undersides. They have long, thick, black-dipped tails.

The National Wildlife Federation says the size of the animals can vary depending on where they are – in colder climates, they are bigger and in warmer locales, they are smaller.

At this time of the year, where are cougars most likely to be found?

According to the NWF, the animals have a wide range. They are just as likely to be found in the Canadian Yukon as they are near the Strait of Magellan in South America.

In the U.S., mountain lions are most likely to be found in South Dakota, Nebraska (where Springfield's mountain lion came from) and the Rocky Mountain states – Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico.

What do mountain lions typically eat?

Mountain lions are carnivores, and rarely, if ever, eat plants, according to the NWF. They usually prey on smaller animals and deer.

There have been incidents in the past where mountain lions have attacked humans, but humans aren't considered prey for mountain lion attacks.

Are mountain lions an endangered species?

The International Union of Conservation of Nature Red List of Endangered Species has mountain lions as a "least concern" group, meaning that they are unlikely to become extinct any time soon.

However, Illinois has passed laws protecting mountain lions from hunting or killing unless they threaten a person or property. They do not breed in Illinois and have not done so recently, according to IDNR.

If you spot a mountain lion, how do you treat it?

It is recommended that people leave it alone. If the animal does not flee the location, people are asked to stand tall, wave their arms, throw an object and yell while also slowly backing up and keeping one eye on the animal.