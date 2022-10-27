ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Looking for a spooky experience? Here's a guide to local Halloween yard haunts

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Warning: This story may contain jump scares.

Spooky season isn't over yet, Greater Cincinnatians. You still have time to get your scare on, and what better way to do it than by visiting a few local yard haunts?

If you're ready to see some frightening displays, put on your most original costume, grab your family and friends and visit these local stops between now and Halloween night.

Bengals-Browns Halloween game:What's the best costume to wear? We have some ideas

Spooky things to do:Halloween events, parties in Cincinnati this weekend 🎃

Spooky yard haunts to visit near Greater Cincinnati

Milford

The Milford neighborhood Facebook group has hosted a house decorating contest the last two years, with prizes offered to the three most creative houses, as judged by group members. Want a sneak peak before making the drive? You can see last year's contest results and photos on the group's page.

Hamilton

Located at 6498 Jayfield Drive in Hamilton, Broomstick Hollow is a family-friendly haunt open every Friday and Saturday in October from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dayton

A house designed after the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things" is located at 5323 Ormand Road in West Carrollton, just north of Miamisburg. According to Fox 8, homeowner Amber Widdle said she's a huge fan of the show, which inspired her to create this display. The house lights turn on at 6 p.m. and turn off at midnight, but the character lights stay on all night.

Green Township

Nicknamed "The Metzner Manor," this family-friendly yard haunt is located at 5401 Haft Road in Cincinnati. It features several life-size animatronics and is open from 5-10 p.m. Halloween night.

Liberty Township

After helping people with their haunted yard displays for 20 years, David Rapien decided to start another tradition in 2012, Sandric Cemetery. This home haunt features handmade props, tombstones, lighting effects and more.

Fairfield Township

This yard haunt, named Privet Manor, features replicas of classic horror movie villains, like Michael Myers and Jason Vorhees. According to its Facebook page, the owners prepare for the Halloween display year-round, adding new decorations and animated props to the mix. Last year, the manor's lights were on Sunday through Thursday from 6:30-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

Anderson Township

The Haunting of Pine Bluff Lane will host a Halloween eve preview night from 7-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, with animatronics, a bone throne for photo ops, fog machines, music and more. Michael Myers might even make an appearance for pictures.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

