Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Fan Perspective: Arizona vs. USC

First off, the officiating was terrible Saturday night. Bad. And, yes, that “late hit” out of bounds was awful and should have never been called, as I have seen rougher activity walking my second-grade class from the gym back to their classrooms most days. This call didn’t lose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Instant Twitter reactions to Oregon's big victory over Cal

In what started as a sloppy offensive performance, Oregon bounced back in the second quarter en route to a 42-24 victory over Cal. With the win, Oregon stays perfect in the Pac-12, but it didn't look great for most of the game. In the first quarter, Oregon made some unusual mistakes, with Bo Nix making a poor throw to Troy Franklin on fourth down, a dropped touchdown by Kris Hutson, and a three-and-out on the game's first drive.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks, Colorado to kick off in midday

Oregon’s first game in November will kick off in the midday. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) at Folsom Field at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Oregon defeated Cal, 42-24, on Saturday. Colorado lost...
EUGENE, OR
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s Homecoming loss to No. 10 USC

Arizona wasn’t able to pull out a Homecoming win like it did a year ago, falling 45-37 to 10th-ranked USC on Saturday. The Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) dropped their third straight game and now must win three of their remaining four in order to be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017. That will be hard to do against the opponents the UA still has to face, but even being in that position at this point in the season is one of many signs the the turnaround Jedd Fisch has been promising is not that far away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Dan Lanning on Chase Cota injury update: 'I haven't heard yet'

During the first quarter of action between No. 8 Oregon and Cal, Chase Cota was hit across the middle on a third down reception and was injured. Cota eventually walked to the sideline under his own power but did not play again. After halftime, Cota was seen in street clothes...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Grading the Beavers

A football team’s fortunes don’t normally hang on one play, but for Oregon State one play truly might have saved the season. When the Beavers stepped to the line of scrimmage with just seconds remaining in their game at Stanford on Oct. 8, they were trailing 27-22 and were in danger of losing a third straight game and falling to 0-3 in Pac-12 Conference play. The team’s bowl hopes would still be alive, but the ceiling for the season would be limited.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Ducks let down by failure to maximize red zone opportunities

The Ducks managed to accumulate more yards than any team has against a Justin Wilcox-coached California defense, and had things gone better in the red zone, they would've scored more points than any opponent too. Saturday's press conference was a little more subdued than one would expect following a three-score...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

True Freshman Tracker: Four Ducks see field in Cal victory

BERKELEY, Cali. — Oregon's true freshmen class continues to make contributions on Saturdays. Four players saw the field in the team's 42-24 win over California. Offensive linemen Josh Conerly Jr. and Dave Iuli were used, while running back Jordan James and Khamari Terrell recorded stats in the victory. Conerly,...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College

EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Blow By Lewis & Clark in Exhibition Action

CORVALLIS - The Oregon State men's basketball team took down Lewis & Clark 98-49 Saturday evening in exhibition action at Gill Coliseum. Dexter Akanno led the Beavers with 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor, converting five of his seven 3-point attempts. Tyler Bilodeau finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, shooting 8-for-10 in the contest.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"

On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Sept. 20. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
viatravelers.com

16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Eugene, Oregon

Move over, Portland! Eugene, the second largest city in Oregon, is the new place to be. This vibrant city is full of interesting people, great food, and plenty of things to do. It has all the amenities of a big city but with a small-town feel. Eugene is surrounded by...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school football roundup: Lebanon High upsets Silverton 41-20

Lebanon High wrapped up its football season with a 41-20 home win over Silverton on Friday night which shook up the Mid-Willamette Conference standings and the 5A state playoff picture. The Foxes (6-3, 6-2 MWC) came into the game with the opportunity to clinch the outright conference championship. Instead, the...
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2 Oregon elk poached within 100 yards of I-5; OSP seeks public’s help

(Editor’s note: A photo of one of the elk that was poached appears in the video above and at the bottom of this story.) It what has become a near-weekly occurrence, an elk poaching has been reported in Oregon and state police are asking the public’s help to find who is responsible. This time, it was two elk and it happened the distance of a football field away from Interstate 5.
OREGON STATE

