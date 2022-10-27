Read full article on original website
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
247Sports
Fan Perspective: Arizona vs. USC
First off, the officiating was terrible Saturday night. Bad. And, yes, that “late hit” out of bounds was awful and should have never been called, as I have seen rougher activity walking my second-grade class from the gym back to their classrooms most days. This call didn’t lose...
247Sports
Instant Twitter reactions to Oregon's big victory over Cal
In what started as a sloppy offensive performance, Oregon bounced back in the second quarter en route to a 42-24 victory over Cal. With the win, Oregon stays perfect in the Pac-12, but it didn't look great for most of the game. In the first quarter, Oregon made some unusual mistakes, with Bo Nix making a poor throw to Troy Franklin on fourth down, a dropped touchdown by Kris Hutson, and a three-and-out on the game's first drive.
Oregon Ducks, Colorado to kick off in midday
Oregon’s first game in November will kick off in the midday. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) at Folsom Field at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Oregon defeated Cal, 42-24, on Saturday. Colorado lost...
247Sports
WATCH: Bo Nix explains why the offense wasn't happy after blowout win vs Cal
Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix discusses the team's play in their 42-24 win over California and why they can't have a repeat performance of Saturday during the month of November. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s Homecoming loss to No. 10 USC
Arizona wasn’t able to pull out a Homecoming win like it did a year ago, falling 45-37 to 10th-ranked USC on Saturday. The Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) dropped their third straight game and now must win three of their remaining four in order to be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017. That will be hard to do against the opponents the UA still has to face, but even being in that position at this point in the season is one of many signs the the turnaround Jedd Fisch has been promising is not that far away.
247Sports
Dan Lanning on Chase Cota injury update: 'I haven't heard yet'
During the first quarter of action between No. 8 Oregon and Cal, Chase Cota was hit across the middle on a third down reception and was injured. Cota eventually walked to the sideline under his own power but did not play again. After halftime, Cota was seen in street clothes...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Grading the Beavers
A football team’s fortunes don’t normally hang on one play, but for Oregon State one play truly might have saved the season. When the Beavers stepped to the line of scrimmage with just seconds remaining in their game at Stanford on Oct. 8, they were trailing 27-22 and were in danger of losing a third straight game and falling to 0-3 in Pac-12 Conference play. The team’s bowl hopes would still be alive, but the ceiling for the season would be limited.
247Sports
Ducks let down by failure to maximize red zone opportunities
The Ducks managed to accumulate more yards than any team has against a Justin Wilcox-coached California defense, and had things gone better in the red zone, they would've scored more points than any opponent too. Saturday's press conference was a little more subdued than one would expect following a three-score...
What Justin Wilcox said after Cal lost to Oregon Ducks
Cal lost to No. 8 Oregon, 42-24, Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. Justin Wilcox recapped the Bears’ fifth loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Wilcox’s postgame press conference. JUSTIN WILCOX. On how game shifted:. “You got to make them earn it more than we did....
247Sports
True Freshman Tracker: Four Ducks see field in Cal victory
BERKELEY, Cali. — Oregon's true freshmen class continues to make contributions on Saturdays. Four players saw the field in the team's 42-24 win over California. Offensive linemen Josh Conerly Jr. and Dave Iuli were used, while running back Jordan James and Khamari Terrell recorded stats in the victory. Conerly,...
Watch: Justin Herbert's Younger Brother, Patrick, Scores First College Touchdown
Football is in the genes for the Herbert family. Years after Justin Herbert made a name for himself playing quarterback for the University of Oregon, his younger brother, Patrick, is starting to make big plays for the Ducks. Patrick scored on a 40-yard touchdown - Bo Nix's sixth of the...
247Sports
VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College
EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Blow By Lewis & Clark in Exhibition Action
CORVALLIS - The Oregon State men's basketball team took down Lewis & Clark 98-49 Saturday evening in exhibition action at Gill Coliseum. Dexter Akanno led the Beavers with 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor, converting five of his seven 3-point attempts. Tyler Bilodeau finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, shooting 8-for-10 in the contest.
247Sports
UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"
On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Sept. 20. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
247Sports
Emergency Dam Podcast: Oregon State Ranked for the First Time Since 2013
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Sunday, October 30th at 2:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On...
Five-Star PF Ron Holland Includes UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 3
The Bruins will have to compete with Texas and Arkansas for the consensus top-12 player in the country.
viatravelers.com
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Eugene, Oregon
Move over, Portland! Eugene, the second largest city in Oregon, is the new place to be. This vibrant city is full of interesting people, great food, and plenty of things to do. It has all the amenities of a big city but with a small-town feel. Eugene is surrounded by...
Lebanon-Express
High school football roundup: Lebanon High upsets Silverton 41-20
Lebanon High wrapped up its football season with a 41-20 home win over Silverton on Friday night which shook up the Mid-Willamette Conference standings and the 5A state playoff picture. The Foxes (6-3, 6-2 MWC) came into the game with the opportunity to clinch the outright conference championship. Instead, the...
kezi.com
Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2 Oregon elk poached within 100 yards of I-5; OSP seeks public’s help
(Editor’s note: A photo of one of the elk that was poached appears in the video above and at the bottom of this story.) It what has become a near-weekly occurrence, an elk poaching has been reported in Oregon and state police are asking the public’s help to find who is responsible. This time, it was two elk and it happened the distance of a football field away from Interstate 5.
