Arrest made in connection with 2011 Fort Myers cold case, State Attorney's Office announces

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago
More than 11 years after a Fort Myers couple was shot to death, officials have made a new arrest linked to a 2011 cold case.

On Thursday, State Attorney Amira Fox announced the arrest of Michael Parks of Naples.

Parks is charged with two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm; two counts of third-degree felony murder; and one count of robbery with a firearm causing death.

Parks is currently incarcerated at Okaloosa Correctional Institution in Crestview, Florida, on an unrelated case, officials said.

Exonerated:Cold case verdict: Cape Coral woman innocent in Marine's 1997 slaying

Remains identified:Serial killer's victim identified as Bobbie Soden, Fort Myers Police report

He's is accused of murdering Steven Rios, 35, and Lisa Collins, 21, at their residence on East River Drive in Fort Myers.

Collins and Rios were shot and killed in their home at 4030 East River Drive, in Fort Myers, during a robbery.

Two days later, family members discovered their bodies.

The State Attorney’s Office Cold Case Homicide Unit began working on this case in 2019, just after being formed, along with Fort Myers Police Cold Case Investigators.

They reviewed evidence and launched a new investigation into the case.

Michael Parks will be transported to Lee County for this case.

Officials haven't set a court date yet.

Samantha Syoen, spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office, told The News-Press via email that she isn't able to discuss how they accomplished the arrest, citing an active criminal case.

Earlier arrest in the case

The Fort Myers Police Department made an arrest in August of last year for the then 10-year-old double homicide case.

They arrested Michael Parks' wife — Amy Parks, 39, of Naples.

The U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force took her into custody after FMPD cold case investigators along with the State Attorney's Cold Case Homicide Unit developed probable cause for Parks' arrest.

News-Press archives contributed to this report.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

