Lubbock, TX

From youth ball to high school, Cooper seniors enjoy one last ride together

The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago
Carson England and Johnathan Vanwinkle have been playing alongside many of their teammates since their youth football days.

Now, for the 35 seniors on the Cooper football team, many who have known each other for years don't have many games left to play together.

“Really everybody has grown up with us,” said England, a senior linebacker. “It’s been a lot of familiar faces, man. It’s really good to grow up around.”

England, a third-year varsity player, reels off names such as Lucas David, Jaquinton Gates, Zakyree Sims, Michael Ramis, D’Andre Ralston, Gavin Garcia – and Vanwinkle – as guys he’s known since their first time in a football uniform.

“We’ve all grown up since (youth football),” England said. “Having all those connections and playing together makes the play fluid, really makes it all fluid.”

It also underscores the fluidity of time. It moves on. The Cougars are guaranteed only two more games – Friday’s contest against Lubbock High at Shotwell Stadium and a showdown with Wylie the following week.

The Coogs could get a share of the District 2-5A Division II title with wins in their final two games.

They also can clinch a playoff berth for the 16th consecutive season with a win Friday. It would be sweet to nab that 11th game of the season, but they know there’s no guarantees each week after that.

Two games, maybe three. That’s all they may have left together.

“It’s good to think about what you have guaranteed, but it’s good also to think about what you can fight for,” England said. “That hope and stuff keeps you driving, gives you something to think about at night. Knowing that it’s not guaranteed, that you’ve got to fight for it, really pushes me personally.”

It’s something that also drives Vanwinkle, a three-year starter at linebacker.

“It’s a privilege, but at the same time it’s sad because you know after this, we’re all going to go on to our own lives, build our own families and stuff,” Vanwinkle said. “So, it’s important to cherish every moment and not let it slip from you. I don’t want to think one day in the future, ‘I should have done better with these guys.’”

Aaron Roan, Cooper’s fifth-year head coach, has seen senior classes come and go. He knows it’s not easy to finally face the end of an era, an innocence, really, from being a youngster to a man.

“They’ve been playing alongside each other, against each other and all that for quite a while,” Roan said. “For sure, the last several years in our program they’ve been working hard together and building those relationships with each other and enjoying the moments they have playing this game. … Hope they use this as a tool to prepare themselves for when they graduate.”

Both England and Vanwinkle are trying to enjoy every minute of this last ride together.

“I enjoy every moment up here, man,” England said. “I just love coming up here and doing what I can do with these people. It’s a privilege.”

Wild ride for defense

It’s been an erratic season for Cooper (4-4 overall, 2-1 district).

The same is true for the defense, which has played well at times – and not played well at times. The Coogs gave up 107 points combined in losses to Odessa Permian (56-28) and Wichita Falls Rider (51-14). There also were wild wins against San Angelo Central (41-28 in overtime) and Lubbock Coronado (33-28) – games the offense pulled out on either the last play or the final seconds.

“I feel like it’s been like a roller-coaster, up and down, side to side, everywhere,” said Garcia, a second-year defensive back. “But when we lock in and we go over the game plan and we do what we’re supposed to, execute as a defense as a whole, we’re pretty solid.”

The defense has been impressive in the last two outings – allowing 14 total points in wins over Amarillo Palo Duro (50-14) and Plainview (45-0).

“We’re coming off two weeks strong,” Garcia said. “We’re ready for this week.”

One of the reasons for the Coogs’ erratic play has been inexperience. This is a team that began the year with 32 first-year varsity players – 18 on defense.

“A bunch of young ones,” Garcia said. “The younger class, they’ve all stepped up. They’ve gotten thrown in the games, had to deal with nerves, everything, but they’ve stepped up a lot. I’m really proud of that.”

Roan doesn’t see them as youngsters any longer.

“By the time it’s this late in the season, it’s not a first-year deal anymore,” Roan said. “We’ve all got experience across the board. But we’ve had some young kids that had to step up, and they’ve done a good job. We have some guys with a lot of experience who have done a good job leading those guys. We continue to progress each week.”

Roan said newcomers Dycin Davis and Alejandro Ibarra, freshmen and sophomores, respectively, have played well on the defensive front.

Then there’s defensive backs Jeremiah Appel, Elijah Stevenson and Zavian Alexander – all sophomores, except for the junior Stevenson. Alexander didn’t even begin the year on the varsity.

“They’ve done a really good job,” Roan said of new faces in the secondary.

Overall, the Coogs’ defense is ranked third in six-team district, allowing 313 yards and 29.4 points per game.

“I feel like the chemistry has grown a lot since Week 1, and this ride’s been crazy,” England said. Building bonds with brothers like that, man, it’s a different experience to come out every day to do something like that.”

Roan believes the defense has improved since Week 1.

“I think their effort getting to the football and flying around has been really good,” Roan said. “I think we’ve progressed as a whole as a team. We’re getting better.”

Not that the ride, the ups and downs, haven’t been tough on a team that expects to much better than a .500 ballclub. Yet win Friday, and the Coogs are in the playoffs. Win their last two, and they could share the district title with Wylie and Rider.

“It’s been difficult, but we know we can do better than our record,” Vanwinkle said. “We should be an undefeated district championship team. I think the rest of this season comes down to us playing Cooper football. We know we’re good, and we know we can win these district games and go deep in the playoffs.”

Eye on the postseason

Cooper currently is in third place in District 2-5A Division II. If the Coogs do get in the playoffs, but can't improve on their seeding, they would open at El Paso against the No. 2 seed from District 1-5A DII. Right now, El Paso Chapin (3-5, 2-1), El Paso High (5-3, 2-1) and El Paso Andress (3-5, 2-1) are tied for second behind Canutillo (6-2, 3-0) in District 1-5A DII.

Wylie, if if it holds on to the No. 1 seed, would get the fourth-place team from that district. The Bulldogs would host a first-round game as either the No. 1 or 2 seed.

What's interesting is a possible second-round opponent for Cooper, if it remains the No. 3 seed. It would likely be the District 4-5A DII champion − either No. 5 Grapevine (7-1, 8-0) or Fort Worth Arlington Heights (8-0, 5-0). Grapevine plays Arlington Heights on Friday.

If Wylie hangs onto the No. 1 seed, it would either the third-place team from District 3 or the fourth-place team from District 4 in the second round. McKinney Emerson (8-1, 4-1), Frisco Independence (7-1, 3-1) and Lake Dallas (6-2, 2-2) and Denton High (4-4, 2-2) are all in the mix behind the No. 1 team in the state − Argyle (8-0, 4-0).

