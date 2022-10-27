North Carolina lawsuit alleges new sexual abuse case against Varsity Spirit

An additional alleged survivor in North Carolina has come forward claiming sexual abuse against Varsity Spirit and its associated brands.

According to a lawsuit filed by the alleged male victim’s attorneys Wednesday, Oct. 26, the victim was sexually abused by a Varsity and U.S. All Star Federation Inc.-approved choreographer and by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Kernersville, North Carolina.

The victim, identified in the suit as John Doe 1, was a teenager at the time of the alleged abuses.

At the time, Cheer Extreme was an authorized member and/or was working in a consortium with Varsity Spirit LLC, Varsity Brands LLC as well as the brand’s owners and affiliates, including U.S. All Star Federation Inc., USA Federation for Sport Cheering, Bain Capital, Charlesbank Capital Partners and James Webb.

Both Varsity Spirit and USASF are based in Memphis.

Varsity Spirit organizes cheerleading competitions and operates training camps in addition to manufacturing apparel for cheerleading and dance teams.

“At this point, we are seeing a pattern,” said Bakari Sellers, one of the attorneys representing the alleged victim. “These entities have every chance to protect their athletes from sexual predators, but until a family goes public and the information can no longer be shuffled to the side or into a file somewhere, they do nothing. It turns my stomach every time.”

The alleged victim is also represented by Jessica Fickling and Alexandra Benevento, who also represent other survivors in the scandal.

Three other victims filed suits in the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina Greenville Division Oct. 12. Nine other accusers, seven female and two males, were listed in an initial suit filed in the same division. A suit was also filed in the Western District of Tennessee Sept. 27.

“First and foremost, our concern is for the survivors and their families,” a spokesperson with Varsity Brands said. “Children should be protected and safe at all times, and no child should ever be exposed to the kind of abhorrent behavior and abuse alleged in the lawsuits.

“We are outraged that predators took advantage of cheerleading programs to abuse innocent children. We reject any accusation that Varsity Spirit enabled such unthinkable behavior. We are committed to supporting survivors and their pursuit of justice against those individuals responsible. Alongside all those who love cheer as much as we do, we will keep listening, learning and championing safety and security to best protect children in this sport.”

According to the newest suit filed with the United States District Court in the Eastern District of North Carolina Raleigh Division, multiple coaches and a choreographer sexually abused the teenaged victim.

One coach from Cheer Extreme All-Stars in Raleigh allegedly initiated a sexual relationship with the victim when he was 15 or 16. Years later, when the victim was 17 or 18, the coach allegedly pressured the victim to use cocaine.

The lawsuit alleges that coaches and administrators from Cheer Extreme were often present as the alleged abuser would openly touch and caress the victim.

Another coach from Cheer Extreme Kernersville allegedly sent the victim nude photos on social media. When the victim reported the incident to other coaches, including All-Stars Coach and Director Chase Burris, nothing was ever done to stop it, and police were never notified.

Another Kernersville coach allegedly forced the victim to perform oral sex, and a choreographer attempted to solicit the victim to engage in sexual acts in his hotel room.

“At the end of the day, we are talking about people charged with protecting children,” Fickling said. “We must ask what these entities did to protect these children, and how this type of abuse can occur if the system is designed for protection.”