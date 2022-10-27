Harry Styles Transforms Into Bearded Merman In 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant' Video

Harry Styles, the man. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images)

For someone who passed on a role in the upcoming live-action “Little Mermaid” movie, Harry Styles sure wants to be part of that world.

The next best thing, naturally, is starring as half-man, half-squid in the music video for “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” the latest single off his chart-topping second solo album, “Harry’s House.”

The delightfully unhinged visuals begin with a group of fishermen finding a glistening and, notably, bearded Styles washed ashore with his legs replaced with squid-like tentacles.

Before long, he’s delivered to ― you guessed it ― a sushi restaurant, where he nervously watches other seafood meet a well-seasoned end. Styles, however, is able to temporarily cheat death by becoming a singer at the establishment, where the cooks are tasked with tending to his every need.

Yes, that includes gently washing his tentacles (are they hiring?) and doing his nails.

But, ultimately, he’s unable to avoid his destiny ― he’s sliced and diced into a tempura-crusted delicacy.

The video is the third Styles has released from his album, following “Late Night Talking” and “As It Was.” The latter broke records by remaining as No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 15 weeks, making Styles the longest-reigning British artist on the chart and the fourth longest-running No. 1 in history.

Styles previously spoke with NPR about the meaning behind the new single’s oddly specific title.

“I was in a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles with my producer and one of our songs came on from the last album,” he said. “I was like, ‘This is really strange music for a sushi restaurant.’ And then I was like — oh that would be a really fun album title, but then as the song started being made I kind of just said on ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant.’”

Naturally, the “Music at a Sushi Restaurant” video has drawn a passionate response from Styles’ fanbase, who happily ate it up.

Watch the music video below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.