International Paper earnings impacted by inflation, declining demand

Memphis-based International Paper reported its third quarter earnings Thursday, revealing the company was hit by inflationary costs and declining demand.

The company reported net operating profit for the quarter of $464 million this year, a 5.6% drop from last year's $490 million. Chairman and CEO Mark Sutton said inflation and low demand had challenged International Paper during the quarter and would likely continue to do so.

"Our third quarter earnings were significantly impacted by the challenging macro environment," Sutton said in a news release. "Lower consumer spending for goods and retail inventory destocking drove lower demand for packaging, and we also experienced significantly higher energy and distribution costs. As we enter the fourth quarter, we see packaging demand stabilizing at these lower levels and input costs providing some relief; however, we also expect seasonally higher operating costs."

Although International Paper reported net earnings of $951 million, a 10% increase from last year's $864 million, much of this was due to an after-tax benefit related to a timber monetization restructuring tax matter settled in September. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.01, down from $1.10 and underperforming analysts expectations. Following the report Thursday, stock dropped 0.24%, trading at $33.14.

Many companies have struggled with the same challenges of inflated operating costs and low demand this year including FedEx, which saw a significant hit to its first-quarter profits, surprising investors and analysts. That release included a similar message warning that these factors would remain an issue in following quarters as the global economy slows down.

