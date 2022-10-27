ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rootstown Township, OH

Rootstown Chamber hosting expo at NEOMED on Saturday

By Record-Courier
 3 days ago
The Rootstown Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 2022 Business and Community Expo at The New Center at Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED), on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The New Center is at 4209 State Route 43 in Rootstown.

This is a free event. More than 50 vendors are expected and there will be activities for all ages. The Rootstown Lions Club is sponsoring free eye screenings and a coat drive.

Guardians Advocating Child Safety and Protection (GASP) will provide free child fingerprinting/identification kits.

Attendees can purchase commemorative long-sleeve shirts and more and sign up for a house decorating contest.

Children's activities will include indoor trick-or-treating, costume contests and touch-a-truck.

There will be a raffle, with baskets and $250 Giant Eagle gift cards. Raffle Tickets will be on sale at the expo.

