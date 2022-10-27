ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt Still 'Undefeated' Far as Pat Narduzzi's Concerned

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Pat Narduzzi said his Pitt Panthers' 4-3 record is misleading.

PITTSBURGH -- On Halloween weekend, the Pitt Panthers will head to North Carolina's house not to look for tricks or treats, but to play a football game. Still, these Panthers are wearing a costume, according to head coach Pat Narduzzi, that of a 4-3 football team.

Narduzzi believes their overall record and 1-2 mark against ACC competition is misleading. He thinks Pitt only has themselves to blame for each of their three losses, and in that sense they haven't been defeated by anyone.

"Nobody's beat us. We've beat ourselves," Narduzzi said. "You can say Tennessee beat us, but I think if we're healthy - even with our backup quarterback - I believe we win that football game. No one's beat us. We've beat ourselves. I mean we're undefeated, really. That's how I look at it. We are and I'll leave it at that."

Narduzzi still acknowledged that there is a sense of urgency around this football team, which has underperformed relative to preseason expectations. Losing to UNC, who currently leads the Coastal Division, would all but kill any shot at returning to the ACC Championship game.

"They know what's there. I don't have to spell it out for them," Narduzz said. "They know how critical another game is."

He's optimistic that Pitt's best work is yet to come and he thinks that kind of effort will be necessary when they travel to face the No. 21 team in the country in the Tar Heels.

"We've played some good football at times. We have not played our best football yet. We'll have to play our best game to get a victory down there on the road against North Carolina."

Inside The Panthers

