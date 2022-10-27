Starting today, applicants for a Canadian visa can submit their information and documents online through the new Canada Visa Online system.The Canada Visa Online system is designed to make the visa application process easier and faster for applicants. All applicants will need to do is create an account and submit their information and documents online. Once the application is submitted, a visa officer will review the application and make a decision.Applicants will be able to track the status of their application online, and they will also be able to receive updates and information about the process.The Canada Visa Online system is available now, and we encourage all those who are planning to apply for a Canadian visa to use this new system.

