An Emergency Rescue Device or ERD is a mechanism installed in elevators that activates during power outages that restrict the lift’s functionality. This emergency equipment provides a 3-phase power supply to the elevators in the event the main power source fails. An ERD differs from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator that provides near-immediate protection from input power disruptions by providing energy stored in batteries via a specialized power bank. With ERD, the switching time is nearly negligible. Therefore, the lifts never stop, and the generators are unnecessary. Whenever the power is on, the lifts operate smoothly and without jerks, which keeps the lift electronics and electrical systems running without interruption. Since there is no interruption in power, the smooth operation eliminates the possibility of lift failure. ERD is a green and clean technology that, with the addition of a charge controller and solar panels, may become a solar-enabled system capable of charging the ERD power bank using solar energy.

