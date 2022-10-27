ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getnews.info

Upgrade Home and Commercial Interiors with Sons of Harper’s Made to Order Furniture

Loved by interior designers in North America, Sons of Harper is best known for their made to order furniture with a large selection of fabrics and colors. Whether it is a house or a commercial building, every space deserves beautiful, timeless interiors. And the best way to achieve that is by making the right furniture choices. For those looking to elevate their home, Sons of Harper offers made to order sofas and mid-century modern furniture that combine comfort with style.
getnews.info

An Exclusive Look Into A Renowned Sculptor’s Life

An artist is always looking for inspiration for their next work of art. For Carole Feuerman, her inspiration lies all around her, even when she is traveling for her exhibitions all around the globe. Thus, in order to inspire other talented and upcoming artists like her, Carole presents a book that may help boost their passion for sculpting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
getnews.info

Shop Consciously Creates Safe & Sustainable Jobs for African Women Artisans

The Brand Allows Ordinary People to Empower Communities Through A Deeper Appreciation of Locally-Crafted Products. To the people behind Shop Consciously, becoming a catalyst of change does not need acts of grandeur. The online shop serves as a platform where female artisans and entrepreneurs can showcase their crafts. Specifically, it features accessories, bags, shoes, and household items hand-made by women from East, West, and Southern Africa.
getnews.info

Lip Filler Do’s and Don’ts Illustrated By Dr. Robert W. Sheffield of SB Aesthetics Medical Spa in Santa Barbara

“SB Aesthetics Medical Spa is one of the top medical spas in Santa Barbara offering a variety of non-surgical cosmetic procedures and aesthetic med spa services to its patients.”. Dr. Sheffield draws on his extensive background in invasive, minimally invasive, and non-invasive esthetic procedures to discuss important factors related to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
getnews.info

Top 10 Dog Boarding In NJ – Good Dog Boarding Facility

Dogs are man’s best friend, and they deserve the best of both worlds when it comes to their boarding. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the top 10 dog boarding in NJ. From luxury kennels to PawPets-approved facilities, these places will make sure your furry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy