getnews.info
NetCom Learning Launches an eBook on the Value of Certifications
NetCom Learning launches an eBook – The Win-Win of Certification that quantifies the value of upskilling through certifications and training. New York, NY – August 10, 2022 – NetCom Learning, a leading IT and business training partner, recently launched an eBook on the value of learning through certifications. The eBook highlights how employees and businesses can thrive through continuous learning. The Win-Win of Certification eBook is available for free download here on the company’s website.
U.S. to Send Nuke-Ready B-52 Bombers to Australia as China Tensions Build
The U.S. plans to send B-52 bombers to Australia in a joint military plan that is likely to raise tensions with China. As many as six of the long-range planes—which can carry both conventional and nuclear weapons—will be able to be accommodated at the Tindal air base in the north of Australia. Officials in Canberra attempted to play down the significance of the plans, which they said were still in the design phase. They added that American bomber aircraft have visited Australia since the 1980s and have been conducting training in the country since 2005. But sending as many as six B-52s would be a “significant enhancement to previous deployments and is likely to draw the attention of both regional allies and Beijing,” Eric Sayers of the American Enterprise Institute think-tank told the Financial Times.Read it at The Guardian
Can Online UPS be the right solution for Lift or Escalator backup?
An Emergency Rescue Device or ERD is a mechanism installed in elevators that activates during power outages that restrict the lift’s functionality. This emergency equipment provides a 3-phase power supply to the elevators in the event the main power source fails. An ERD differs from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator that provides near-immediate protection from input power disruptions by providing energy stored in batteries via a specialized power bank. With ERD, the switching time is nearly negligible. Therefore, the lifts never stop, and the generators are unnecessary. Whenever the power is on, the lifts operate smoothly and without jerks, which keeps the lift electronics and electrical systems running without interruption. Since there is no interruption in power, the smooth operation eliminates the possibility of lift failure. ERD is a green and clean technology that, with the addition of a charge controller and solar panels, may become a solar-enabled system capable of charging the ERD power bank using solar energy.
Canada Visa For Latvian, Mexican and Bulgarian Citizens
Latvian citizens are required to apply for a Canada eTA visa for short-term (less than 90 days) entry to Canada for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. This eliminates the need to go to the nearest Canadian embassy to apply for a visa. However, if you are traveling by air, you must apply for a Canadian ETA prior to travel. Canada’s visa policy allows numerous nationalities to cross the borders without a visa, and citizens of Latvia are among them. Canada’s eTA is not Optional but mandatory for all Latvian citizens traveling to the country for short stays. These countries must be visa-free. The Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is an electronic system that gives certain travelers legal permission to travel to Canada.
Amazon, Netflix, Meta And Other Big Tech Could Soon Have To Compensate Telcos For Bandwidth In Europe
Telecom groups pushed European regulators to consider a price for the companies that send traffic along their networks to help fund mammoth upgrades to their infrastructure, something known as the “sender pays” principle, CNBC reports. European telecom providers made their most vigorous push for Big Tech to share...
50statesapparel Expands into Clothes Manufacture and Export of Kids Garments
Complete kid’s garments as well as clothing production brand name delivering a large range of child’s wear for all age teams and celebrations, serving the most recent trends. Kid’s garments is among the busiest fashion sectors. As it has the widest variety of gown and attire options to...
Netooze® Cloud Terraform Provider has been verified by HashiCorp
Netooze Terraform Provider has been verified by HashiCorp and added to the approved list of terraform providers. This means that the Netooze Terraform provider has been examined and found to be compliant with all technical standards for managing Netooze® infrastructure. Now that Netooze Terraform is a part of the...
Tianjin Yuantai Derun Polishes the Business Card of China Steel Pipe
Tianjin Yuantaiderun Group, as a national high-tech enterprise and a leading enterprise in China’s rectangular tube industry, is a large joint enterprise group focusing on the production of black and galvanized rectangular tubes, taking into account logistics, trade, etc. Over the years, Yuantaiderun has focused on the R&D and manufacturing of square and rectangular tube products, with more than 60 patents. At present, the product specifications cover all categories of square and rectangular tube market. This year, the Group has built a new double-sided submerged arc large straight seam intelligent production line. The product specifications cover the mainstream structural round pipes from the minimum diameter to the maximum diameter. At the beginning of production, the Group has provided thousands of tons of products for Tianjin New International Exhibition Center, which has won unanimous praise from customers. At the same time, the application of intelligent technology has not only improved the production efficiency, but also made a great leap in welding quality and technology compared with before, and also made up for the blank in the production of related products in Tianjin.
Amazon price mistake: $300 Fitbit Sense 2 drops to $79.95
Someone at Amazon just made a huge mistake, slashing the price of the Fitbit Sense 2 to just $79.95. That’s a massive 73% discount, and it’s certainly not going to be around for very long. We’ve let the cat out of the bag, so once the orders start...
The Smart Home Market Is Booming: Here’s What You Need To Know, worth $138.9 billion by 2026
The smart home market Size is expected to reach USD 138.9 billion by 2026 to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2026. Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualizations. The most significant factors driving the growth of the smart home market is the increasing importance of home monitoring in remote locations and growing concern in regard to safety, security and convenience among general population, the increasing number of internet users and growing adoption of smart devices along with growing need for energy-saving and low carbon emission-oriented solutions has been crucial for increased demand of smart home systems.
TuSimple Fires Its CEO And Chair Following Internal Investigation, Draws Regulatory Scrutiny
TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP faced federal investigations over alleged improper financing and transferring technology to a Chinese startup. The concurrent probes by the FBI, SEC, and Cfius probed TuSimple's relationship with Hydron Inc, the Wall Street Journal reports. One of TuSimple's co-founders led Hydron to develop autonomous hydrogen-powered trucks. Investigators...
Laser Marking Machines For Characteristic Consumer Electronics
“Laser Marking Machines For Characteristic Consumer Electronics”. Nowadays, laser marking machines develop maturely due to the improvement of laser technology and beam control and transmission technology. This type of machine can mark a variety of text, symbols, and patterns in various sizes, ranging from millimeter to micrometer. Laser marking machines...
TechCrunch
Let’s check in on community-focused startups
It’s part of the reason I had so much fun interviewing founders from Clubhouse and Chief last week at TechCrunch Disrupt. I spoke to the founders of these companies to understand how they’ve evolved to deal with a bewildering new normal, and while a social audio app and a private membership community for women in leadership are quite different in strategy, they shared the same vibe: Less is more.
The Basic Knowledge Points of How To Customize Earphones
Because of the pressure of market competition,many of our clients want to sell unique wireless earphones to customers to get different views from them and thus get the order. Our suggestion is to discover your own custom earphone. How do you customize earphones?. 1- A stable group of customers. If...
Picking The Right Insight : Augmented Reality Market worth $88.4 Billion by 2026
Augmented Reality Market size to reach USD 88.4 Bn by 2026, with fueling the growth include increasing adoption in healthcare sector of AR technology. Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualizations. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing adoption of AR technology in healthcare sector, growing demand for...
NexerBit also participated in blocking IP access in Russia. ‘Preventing the exploits of war’
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, NexerBit announced on 18th that it would join the international community’s sanctions against Russia. These measures are implemented in a way that restricts access to Russian Internet Protocol (IP). According to NexerBit, major spot virtual asset exchanges have taken steps to block...
Eelink Introduces the Smartest In-Transit Real Time Monitoring Device
With a myriad of features from location tracking to end-to-end security, Eelink’s GPT29 is the smartest monitoring device preferred by supply chain experts. Shenzhen, Guangdong – Businesses involved in the supply chain industry are constantly on the lookout for the best cargo monitoring solutions that improve efficiencies and minimize costs. Eelink offers GPT29 – the best application of GPS in transportation system. The advanced tracking device uses a combination of sensors including GPS, WiFi, BLE, and more to transmit the most accurate data necessary.
Dogecoin Early Adopter launches “The Hype Coin” creating a new opportunity for investors to cash in.
The Hype Coin is a newly established crypto platform in the industry. In the latest development, the company has launched new features to expand its crypto trading services and generate new opportunities in the crypto world. Upon consideration, the company’s founder bought Doge with $15 when it first launched in 2013 at an approximately $ 10 million market cap. Later, the performance of Dogecoin boomed, and $15 turned into over 100k in the 2021 Bullrun.
Onix Networking Corporation appoints Sanjay Singh as CEO
The cloud & digital workplace services company puts former HCL Tech leader at the helm. Onix Networking Corporation, a leading Google Cloud Partner, announced today that Sanjay Singh has been appointed as the Company’s next CEO and a member of Board of Directors. Sanjay has spent more than two...
TechCrunch
Should early-stage startups join in on the cloud marketplace fun?
From the future of cloud management to cloud spend in the age of machine learning, our latest cloud investor survey has given me lots of food for thought. It once again came to mind when I read a new report on cloud marketplaces. These have consolidated as a new revenue avenue, but is it ever too early for startups to go that route? Let’s look into it. — Anna.
